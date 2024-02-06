Out of the past: Nov. 22

The first phase of a project to improve traffic safety and the appearance of the Interstate 55-Highway 61-34 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is underway; work began last week to remove a hill between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 61 on the west side of the interchange, which obstructs the vision of motorists.
This evening, marking the 30th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, former Dallas police officer Maurice "Nick" McDonald will recount how he nabbed Kennedy's killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, at the Texas Theatre on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963; he will speak at the Southeast Missouri Historical Conference in the University Center Ballroom.
It is announced that James R. Bush, superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, will be transferred about Dec. 1 to the superintendency of Fort Zumwalt, near O'Fallon, Missouri; Bush has been park director here two years, and his replacement hasn't been named.
Approximately 200 Sikeston (Missouri) High School art pupils -- freshman through senior classes -- preview the 22nd Missourian Art Exhibition in the morning, under the guidance of Harriet Jones, public school art supervisor; the exhibition will officially begin tomorrow and end Sunday.
Shots, apparently fired by a quail hunter, strike a bus while it is turning off Highway 34 onto Highway 61, west of Jackson, in the morning; upon arriving at Jackson, the driver, Avery Crites of Lutesville, Missouri, finds one shot had punctured the radiator of the vehicle, and the water had run out.
Lon T. Maxey of the General Sign Co., 630 Independence St., is looking for his alligator; he brought the gator, about 18 inches long, back from Florida a month ago, putting it in the company's shop; Maxey would like to get the saurian back and raise it up to at least an age where it would make a good mouse catcher around the shop.
County Highway Engineer Dennis Scivally is evidently determined to keep the public highways in the county in a condition so they can be traveled any time this winter, and to keep them open even if we should have another snow like the one last winter; he is having a large number of unusually heavy road drags built by a local mechanic.
Eugene Koeppel, son of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Koeppel, 34 S. Ellis St., came home yesterday morning from a few days' visit in St. Louis; he had gone there looking for work, but didn't like the big city and the habits of the people, and so returned home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
