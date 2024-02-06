Out of the past: Nov. 22

1993

The first phase of a project to improve traffic safety and the appearance of the Interstate 55-Highway 61-34 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is underway; work began last week to remove a hill between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 61 on the west side of the interchange, which obstructs the vision of motorists.

This evening, marking the 30th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, former Dallas police officer Maurice "Nick" McDonald will recount how he nabbed Kennedy's killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, at the Texas Theatre on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963; he will speak at the Southeast Missouri Historical Conference in the University Center Ballroom.

1968

It is announced that James R. Bush, superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, will be transferred about Dec. 1 to the superintendency of Fort Zumwalt, near O'Fallon, Missouri; Bush has been park director here two years, and his replacement hasn't been named.

Approximately 200 Sikeston (Missouri) High School art pupils -- freshman through senior classes -- preview the 22nd Missourian Art Exhibition in the morning, under the guidance of Harriet Jones, public school art supervisor; the exhibition will officially begin tomorrow and end Sunday.