Out of the past: Nov. 21

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Vincentian Catholic order is nationally marketing for sale or development of 611 acres of land surrounding its seminary in Perryville; in June 1997, the Vincentians announced a plan to develop a shopping mall, golf courses, subdivisions and other buildings on the land around St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary; Mayor Robert Miget, who attended the 1997 press conference where the development plan was announced, had the impression that the Vincentians intended to retain ownership; "This is directly opposite of what they said up front," he says.
Some Missouri drivers still don't have even the minimum liability insurance; state records show that 356,000 of Missouri's 3.9 million registered passenger vehicles weren't insured for liability in 1997; of every 11 registered vehicles, one was uninsured; the number of uninsured vehicles rose from 7.2% in 1996 to 9.2% last year, reversing a downward trend from previous years.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond calls a special session of the Missouri Legislature to consider reorganization of the executive branch of state government and four other matters which he says are of major importance to Missourians; those are amending the state Corrupt Practices Act "to provide disclosure of campaign contributions before each election..."; establish a state Ethics and Election Commission; revise existing statutes pertaining to the state merit system and enact legislation allowing reduction of speed limits on state highways "to promote energy conservation."
Two industrial concerns in Cape Girardeau will give employees an extended Thanksgiving holiday; Charmin Paper Products Co. and Superior Electric Products Co. dismiss workers at the end of the regular work period today, and they won't resume work until Saturday morning.
Workers have completed a remodeling program on the activity center of the Church of the Nazarene; during the past two weeks, the floors have been refinished and a portion of the building redecorated; new furniture was installed in the fellowship room.
The Rev. V.A. Moore, minister of Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, has received a call to the pastorate of Gravel Ridge (Missouri) Church, 8 miles south of Charleston, Missouri; he will preach his final sermon on Dec. 5 at Southside, where he has been pastor nine years and nine months; originally a member of the Red Star Baptist Church congregation in Cape Girardeau, Moore began his ministerial career 18 years ago, during which period he has served churches at Burfordville, Millersville, Whitewater, Allenville, Gravel Hill, Iona and New Bethel, in addition to his current church.
The Cape Girardeau City Council formally accepts the West End sewer project as recommended by city engineer Chris Stiver, and tax bills for the payment of the J.J. Dunnegan Co., contractors, are ordered prepared; total cost of the sewer was $387,3365.92, approximately $60,000 more than the original estimate made by the consulting engineers.
The Cape Girardeau County Poor Farm under its present system of management is an economic liability to the county, a liability which will cost the taxpayers this year $2,039 in addition to the cost of the new $40,000 almshouse and other improvements which have been added within the past 12 months; a survey of the operation of the almshouse by The Southeast Missourian shows the 320 acres of rolling farmland on Kingshighway, during this year as in years past, has failed to support 15 inmates of the county farm, placing an added drain on the county's resources.
