Out of the past: Nov. 21

1998

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Vincentian Catholic order is nationally marketing for sale or development of 611 acres of land surrounding its seminary in Perryville; in June 1997, the Vincentians announced a plan to develop a shopping mall, golf courses, subdivisions and other buildings on the land around St. Mary's of the Barrens Seminary; Mayor Robert Miget, who attended the 1997 press conference where the development plan was announced, had the impression that the Vincentians intended to retain ownership; "This is directly opposite of what they said up front," he says.

Some Missouri drivers still don't have even the minimum liability insurance; state records show that 356,000 of Missouri's 3.9 million registered passenger vehicles weren't insured for liability in 1997; of every 11 registered vehicles, one was uninsured; the number of uninsured vehicles rose from 7.2% in 1996 to 9.2% last year, reversing a downward trend from previous years.

1973

JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Christopher S. "Kit" Bond calls a special session of the Missouri Legislature to consider reorganization of the executive branch of state government and four other matters which he says are of major importance to Missourians; those are amending the state Corrupt Practices Act "to provide disclosure of campaign contributions before each election..."; establish a state Ethics and Election Commission; revise existing statutes pertaining to the state merit system and enact legislation allowing reduction of speed limits on state highways "to promote energy conservation."

Two industrial concerns in Cape Girardeau will give employees an extended Thanksgiving holiday; Charmin Paper Products Co. and Superior Electric Products Co. dismiss workers at the end of the regular work period today, and they won't resume work until Saturday morning.