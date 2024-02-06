Out of the past: Nov. 21

1996

Emergency management associations in 10 Southeast Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau, will receive cellular phones, pagers and free air time to provide improved communications during disaster recoveries; Ameritech Cellular and Paging will provide 24 cellular phones and 20 pagers to emergency agencies surrounding the New Madrid fault line.

A recent high school graduate has the dubious honor of being the first man ever arrested for operating a methamphetamine lab in Cape Girardeau; the 18-year-old, who forgot his keys, was seen crawling through a window into his house at 1200 N. Main St. at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to retrieve them; a neighbor, not recognizing him, called the police; upon entering the home, they recognized the smell of cooking chemicals associated with the production of meth.

1971

Cape Girardeau City Council, determined to make the national flood insurance program available to owners of existing property and small businesses located within flood-prone areas of the city, have adopted a formal resolution expression interest in the program and set a Dec. 15 public hearing on the required land use ordinance; operating under the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, the program allows citizens to purchase flood insurance at reduced rates; cost of flood insurance is now prohibitive from private firms, councilmen say.

CAIRO, Ill. -- James Walder, elected as city commissioner last spring, is the new mayor of Cairo; Walder, a native of Cairo and owner of a men's clothing store, was named to the position of mayor by the City Council Friday, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Albert "Pete" Thomas Oct. 29.