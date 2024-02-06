Out of the past: Nov. 21

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council will decide Dec. 4 which amendments to the city charter will be placed on the April ballot; Charter Review Committee members urged the council yesterday to put eight measures on the ballot, covering such changes as an ethics committee, establishment of an emergency reserve fund and term limits.

The Family Learning Center, once well known for its work with abused and neglected preschoolers, will cease its Cape Girardeau operations Dec. 15; though at one time the only program of its kind in the region, the rise of similar services has led to a decline in enrollment; the Family Learning Center opened in 1981 and was an independent, non-profit agency until 1989, when it merged with the Community Counseling Center.

1970

The year 1970, beginning of a promising new decade, is turning out to be what many Southeast Missouri farmers may remember as the year disaster followed upon disaster; virtually every farmer's problem is getting crops out of the fields where they can become cash; there are large quantities of exceptionally good crops standing in wet fields, useless until harvested.

The Southeast Missourian opens its office doors in the afternoon for the 24th annual Art Exhibition, which will continue until 5 p.m. Sunday; 40 of the 379 paintings on display are by third-time guest artist Paul J. Penczner, Hungarian-born but now a United States citizen and a resident of Memphis, Tennessee,