Out of the past: Nov. 21

Firefighters from around the area battled a three-alarm fire Saturday night that started at Lanter Co., 226 Linda St. in Cape Girardeau; the fire spread to Plaza Tire and burned until Sunday morning; about 10,000 square feet of the 40,000-square-foot complex was destroyed in the blaze; Cape Girardeau firefighter Randol Morris suffered a compound fracture in his upper leg and a fractured hip Saturday night when a burning wall collapsed on him.
Blaming the warm weather and last year's flooding, Missouri Conservation agent Gene Myers says fewer deer were killed in many counties in Southeast Missouri this firearm season; the region as a whole tagged 124 more deer than last year.
Approximately 60 persons attended the Jackson Jaycee Wives Night at the Wayside Steak House last night, when the outstanding young educator award was presented to L. Roland Sander of Gordonville and the physical fitness award was given to Patsy S. Johnson of Jackson; Sander is a ninth-grade citizenship teacher at Russell Hawkins Junior High School; Johnson is a girls physical education instructor in Jackson High School.
Central Foods Inc., known until recently as Central Packing Co., placed its new animal processing division into operation; the new building joins to the older plant and houses the most sophisticated equipment to be found in the meat-processing industry.
Cape Girardeau, in an intensive eight-hour campaign yesterday, pledged $667,743.50 on war bonds, topping the city Sixth War Loan quota by $17,743.50; with reports yet to come in from industrial firms and other sources, Jackson moves toward its goal of $115,000 in the campaign.
The curtain on the 1944 football season for both Cape Girardeau Central Tigers and Jackson Indians will come down Thursday afternoon at Jackson when the two teams clash in their annual Thanksgiving Day battle starting at 2 p.m.; the game will mark the 38th contest in the 25th year since gridiron games were started between the two back in 1912; Central holds the edge in this series by one game, with 17, while four have resulted in ties.
School children from first through 12th grades gave a rally last night at Cape Girardeau Central High School in which they told voting citizens "what's what" on the school bond issue; on the program was a slide show illustrating the crowded conditions at each school; the children urge those present to vote for the school bonds.
Mrs. L.H. Hughes of Marion, Illinois, and brother, Norval Brundrette, who is attending the Teachers College here, go to Commerce, Missouri, in the afternoon to visit home folks; George Brundrette, who is in the Navy stationed at Mare Island, California, is here visiting his brother, Norval.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.