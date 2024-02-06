Out of the past: Nov. 21

1994

Firefighters from around the area battled a three-alarm fire Saturday night that started at Lanter Co., 226 Linda St. in Cape Girardeau; the fire spread to Plaza Tire and burned until Sunday morning; about 10,000 square feet of the 40,000-square-foot complex was destroyed in the blaze; Cape Girardeau firefighter Randol Morris suffered a compound fracture in his upper leg and a fractured hip Saturday night when a burning wall collapsed on him.

Blaming the warm weather and last year's flooding, Missouri Conservation agent Gene Myers says fewer deer were killed in many counties in Southeast Missouri this firearm season; the region as a whole tagged 124 more deer than last year.

1969

Approximately 60 persons attended the Jackson Jaycee Wives Night at the Wayside Steak House last night, when the outstanding young educator award was presented to L. Roland Sander of Gordonville and the physical fitness award was given to Patsy S. Johnson of Jackson; Sander is a ninth-grade citizenship teacher at Russell Hawkins Junior High School; Johnson is a girls physical education instructor in Jackson High School.

Central Foods Inc., known until recently as Central Packing Co., placed its new animal processing division into operation; the new building joins to the older plant and houses the most sophisticated equipment to be found in the meat-processing industry.