Out of the past: Nov. 21

1993

The Rev. William A. Matzat has begun duties as director of pastoral care at Southeast Missouri Hospital; he succeeds the Rev. Ray Otto, who left the post in July to become pastoral counselor for Lutheran Ministries of Florida; Matzat has been pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel 18 years.

St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at Pocahontas holds the closing service of its 125th anniversary year in the morning; guest speaker for the Service of Thanks is a son of the congregation, the Rev. Edward W. Kasten.

1968

Work on the overhaul of the intersection of Cape Rock Drive and Kingshighway is within a day of completion, but that day might not come until January; construction on the intersection is complete, median strips are in, signal heads are up; but no signals; this is because the signal control cabinet hasn't been delivered to the contractor, Steinhoff and Kirkwood; delivery date for the cabinet, originally in September, has been pushed back to the latter part of December or early January.

The Cape Girardeau City Council, when it meets this evening, is expected to consider the possible option on a proposed city park site; if authorized by the council, the council would take an option to purchase 41.97 aces located northeast of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Cape Rock Drive and Perryville Road and known as the Koerber property.