Out of the past: Nov. 21

1992

Thousands of shoppers make the day of craft hunting in Cape Girardeau, dividing their time between the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts craft show at the Show Me Center and the River Valley Arts and Crafts Expo at the Arena Building.

The Southeast Missourian is making plans to publish Saturday editions on the next five weekends; they will be delivered to all subscribers and will be available at news racks at the normal weekday price; the move is to test the market, as well as the newspaper's facilities and personnel; currently, the Southeast Missourian is published Sunday through Friday.

1967

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Chaffee Board of Education has agreed to sell a 5-acre tract to the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce as a site for the Osteopathic Hospital slated to be built here; the sale price is $1,000 per acre; the land is at the corner of Yoakum Avenue and Highway 77, adjacent to the high school on the west side.

Christmas came early for Jackson residents; Monday night the city council voted to allow power, light and water customers a 10-percent reduction on their January bills; in action, the council passed a motion to present city employees 2 percent of their yearly pay for Christmas.