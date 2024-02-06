Out of the past: Nov. 21

Thousands of shoppers make the day of craft hunting in Cape Girardeau, dividing their time between the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts craft show at the Show Me Center and the River Valley Arts and Crafts Expo at the Arena Building.
The Southeast Missourian is making plans to publish Saturday editions on the next five weekends; they will be delivered to all subscribers and will be available at news racks at the normal weekday price; the move is to test the market, as well as the newspaper's facilities and personnel; currently, the Southeast Missourian is published Sunday through Friday.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Chaffee Board of Education has agreed to sell a 5-acre tract to the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce as a site for the Osteopathic Hospital slated to be built here; the sale price is $1,000 per acre; the land is at the corner of Yoakum Avenue and Highway 77, adjacent to the high school on the west side.
Christmas came early for Jackson residents; Monday night the city council voted to allow power, light and water customers a 10-percent reduction on their January bills; in action, the council passed a motion to present city employees 2 percent of their yearly pay for Christmas.
A mammoth load of approximately 175 bales of hay was spilled at the edge of Sprigg Street in the Smelterville suburb yesterday afternoon, when two trucks collided; the big truck, with two small children riding in the cab with their father, who was driving, overturned, but no one was hurt.
Aided by summer-like weather, favorable progress was made on street projects in Cape Girardeau this week; nearly all the work on South Main Street surfacing has been done, and two blocks of Water Street, where the street is being widened, have been paved; a start was made on widening Independence Street near the Frisco passenger station.
Fred Kain, proprietor of the Stucco restaurant in Cape Girardeau, is going to spread happiness to the children of Cape Girardeau on Thanksgiving Day; "Daddy" Kain, as many call him, is a giant in size and kindheartedness; he plans to give a feast on Thanksgiving Day to which may come the children of Cape Girardeau, white and black, and eat to their hearts' content.
Chris Freeman is once again proprietor of the Crescent restaurant on Main Street; several months ago, Freeman sold the Crescent to Joe Culotta, who was recently drafted into Uncle Sam's war service; he sold the business to C.A. Smiley of Morley, Missouri; this morning, Smiley turns the place back to Freeman.
