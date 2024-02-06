Out of the past: Nov. 20

1998

Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's decision to accept a $6.7 billion tobacco settlement for the state won't halt a lawsuit over Nixon's use of private lawyers in the case; the suit was filed in August in Cole County Circuit Court by state Sen. Peter Kinder, R-Cape Girardeau; Kinder's lawyer, Bevis Schock of St. Louis, said Thursday the lawsuit would continue; but Nixon said Kinder's lawsuit is pure politics and that he should "quit wasting the court's time" and drop the lawsuit.

As the Vision 2000 city improvement plan winds down, its successor, Vision 2020, will be gearing up; Cape Girardeau is seeking applications from community-minded residents to serve on the Vision 2020 Planning Committee; the committee's purpose is to develop some basic goals for the new group, which on Jan. 1, 2000, will replace Vision 2000.

1973

The two associate judges of Cape Girardeau County Court and a Southeast Missourian reporter were briskly scolded during court yesterday by a Jackson businessman who expressed strong opposition to the possibility of the proposed county law enforcement complex being built on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau; Gene C. Cracraft, president of Cracraft-Miller Funeral Home and Furniture Store, accused Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer of Cape Girardeau of declaring favoritism for the County Farm site and Associate Judge Edwin W. Sander of Jackson of failing to adequately voice his opposition to the farm site; Cracraft accused the reporter of printing only comments favorable to that location.

Thanksgiving travelers may have difficulty finding gasoline stations that are open, but no pumps will be dry in the Cape Girardeau area; a check of local stations shows many may close for the holiday as a benefit of their employees, but there is no major fuel shortage at the moment, although the situation is worsening.