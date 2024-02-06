Out of the past: Nov. 20

1997

When the Cape Girardeau Board of Education gave pay raises of more than 8% three years ago, board members knew the district would spend more than it brought in; the board wanted to make salaries more attractive to improve education in the district; projections showed local revenues would increase enough to make up the difference over time, but the revenues didn't grow as planned; after four years of spending more than the district received, the board is looking for ways to turn around the budget and again build cash reserves.

Farmers throughout Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are taking advantage of warmer weather to harvest remaining crops; with the warming trend and sunshine, combines, cotton- and corn-pickers have been busily gathering crops from dawn to past dusk; poor drying weather has hampered harvesting progress of late crops, but farmers statewide are still ahead of normal with corn, soybeans and sorghum harvesting.

1972

Negotiations were completed Saturday for purchase by Greater Missouri Builders Inc. of St. Louis of the Town Plaza Shopping Center on Cape Girardeau's west side; the 12-year-old facility was purchased from Town Plaza Shopping Center Inc., owned solely by Burton J. Gerhardt, who developed the area; the new owners took over management today.

A three-member building committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is studying the feasibility of either a major remodeling project of the present building at 225 Broadway or leasing or building a new office; committee members Charles H. Brune, Charles A. Hood and Vernon H. Landgraf will report their findings at either the Dec. 5 chamber meet9ing or the meeting in January.