Out of the past: Nov. 20

When the Cape Girardeau Board of Education gave pay raises of more than 8% three years ago, board members knew the district would spend more than it brought in; the board wanted to make salaries more attractive to improve education in the district; projections showed local revenues would increase enough to make up the difference over time, but the revenues didn't grow as planned; after four years of spending more than the district received, the board is looking for ways to turn around the budget and again build cash reserves.
Farmers throughout Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are taking advantage of warmer weather to harvest remaining crops; with the warming trend and sunshine, combines, cotton- and corn-pickers have been busily gathering crops from dawn to past dusk; poor drying weather has hampered harvesting progress of late crops, but farmers statewide are still ahead of normal with corn, soybeans and sorghum harvesting.
Negotiations were completed Saturday for purchase by Greater Missouri Builders Inc. of St. Louis of the Town Plaza Shopping Center on Cape Girardeau's west side; the 12-year-old facility was purchased from Town Plaza Shopping Center Inc., owned solely by Burton J. Gerhardt, who developed the area; the new owners took over management today.
A three-member building committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is studying the feasibility of either a major remodeling project of the present building at 225 Broadway or leasing or building a new office; committee members Charles H. Brune, Charles A. Hood and Vernon H. Landgraf will report their findings at either the Dec. 5 chamber meet9ing or the meeting in January.
The family Thanksgiving turkey will cost about the same this year and in some instances a little less than last year, and there are plenty of birds on the market; with the majority of turkeys being sold bought from local growers, the fowls will retail dressed from 45 to 59 cents per pound for the heavy toms and to 55 to 69 cents per pound for hens.
Digging of footings and erection of a tool shop place under way the $115,000 construction program at Farmers & Merchants Bank, Sprigg and Good Hope streets, by the Bank Building & Equipment Co. of St. Louis; subcontracts are being let locally; the annex is being constructed on the south side of the present building, which will be remodeled.
ORAN, Mo. -- Fire yesterday morning broke out in the Brady Mercantile Store here and swept the block in which the building was located, destroying eight other establishments and causing damage estimated at $150,000; buildings destroyed were Brady Mercantile Store, Young's poolroom and restaurant, Carter & Swain barber shop, Sam's restaurant, Metz soft drink stand, Brashear's secondhand store, T.A. Whipple garage, U.S. Post Office and Leo Halter's meat market.
A number of property owners of the Monticello Addition in the northwest section of Cape Girardeau appear before the City Council asking for water service, including hydrants for fire protection; the streets on which the mains would be installed, according to the request, are Dunklin Street, between North Henderson and Perry Avenue, and West End Boulevard, between Dunklin and New Madrid streets; the request says there are 22 families living in that area who desire water service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
