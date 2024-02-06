Out of the past: Nov. 20

A dismal record isn't the only major ramification from Southeast Missouri State University's 1996 football season; on Monday the school announced the contracts of all three full-time offensive assistant coaches -- Greg Bamberger, Tony Gilbert and Kevin Verdugo -- will not be renewed next year.
Jackson Mayor Paul Sander says the city took a big step toward orderly growth Monday night when the Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to update the city's comprehensive plan; the contract will cost the city between $25,000 and $30,000 over the six to nine months of the project.
Cape Girardeans are crowding the aisles of supermarkets to choose the plumpest, juiciest turkeys and to select other ingredients for the annual Thanksgiving Day feast; and there's good financial news this year; most food store managers report little or no rise in prices on holiday foods.
With the 25th annual Missourian Art Exhibition set to open at 1 p.m., newspaper employees spend the morning clearing desk tops and shoving office furniture and equipment out of the way as the yearly transformation of business office to art gallery is completed; the office will be open until 10 p.m. to visitors and again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With considerable land already optioned in the Illmo area, residents of Illmo, Fornfelt and the northern part of Scott County are wondering if it means the establishment of a major industry; there is just enough lack of information about the development to keep the community on edge; the area optioned is between Illmo and the Mississippi River; more specifically, it extends along the Missouri side of the river from near the Thebes, Illinois, bridge southward to a stream known as Rubel, or Elbrecht, Creek; westward it extends to a road running in front of the Ernest Roth farm home.
Having sized up his basketball material the past four weeks, Coach Joe McDonald, in his first year at State College, has 20 candidates working out; on the list are 10 lettermen: Martin Radmer, Herbert Upton, Bill McGeehan, Vernon Landgraf, Dave Radcliff, Weldon Hager, Quinton Keller, Joe Uhls, Allen McRaven and Clifford Cromer.
The corner at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway will be paved this week, according to city officials; this corner will be paved first to allow traffic to proceed from Water Street up Broadway; a force of men of the utilities company began laying the rails of the street care track on Main Street Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Krueger, the first couple to married in Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau after it was built, celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary with a dinner at their home on Perryville Road, four miles from the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.