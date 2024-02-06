Out of the past: Nov. 20

1996

A dismal record isn't the only major ramification from Southeast Missouri State University's 1996 football season; on Monday the school announced the contracts of all three full-time offensive assistant coaches -- Greg Bamberger, Tony Gilbert and Kevin Verdugo -- will not be renewed next year.

Jackson Mayor Paul Sander says the city took a big step toward orderly growth Monday night when the Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to update the city's comprehensive plan; the contract will cost the city between $25,000 and $30,000 over the six to nine months of the project.

1971

Cape Girardeans are crowding the aisles of supermarkets to choose the plumpest, juiciest turkeys and to select other ingredients for the annual Thanksgiving Day feast; and there's good financial news this year; most food store managers report little or no rise in prices on holiday foods.

With the 25th annual Missourian Art Exhibition set to open at 1 p.m., newspaper employees spend the morning clearing desk tops and shoving office furniture and equipment out of the way as the yearly transformation of business office to art gallery is completed; the office will be open until 10 p.m. to visitors and again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.