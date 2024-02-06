Out of the past: Nov. 20

1995

When the shiny old 1903 Studebaker wagon starts from Capaha Park down Broadway to Main Street Sunday, the driver will hold the reins to more than eight tons of raw horsepower; the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, representatives of Anheuser-Busch for more than six decades, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for Cape Girardeau's annual Christmas Parade of Lights; although the Clydesdales will be the big draw for the annual parade, more than 60 entries already have been received for the parade.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously reappoints Kenneth McManaman municipal judge; McManaman stepped aside from the bench earlier this month pending investigation of a trespassing allegation against him.

1970

Residents of Randles in southern Cape Girardeau college have again complained to the Missouri Public Service Commission about trains blocking the County Line Road crossing; Mrs. Joseph Hulshof reported a train blocked the crossing and two other Randles railroad crossings for almost two hours on the morning of Oct. 27; she said the train crew "could have cleared the crossing, but refused," and as a result 10 children had to climb through the train to get to a school bus on the other side.

Near-tornadic winds buffeted Cape Girardeau and adjoining counties last night, doing considerable damage in several Perry County locations, but only light damage in Cape County; the worst hit area appears to have been Farrar, Missouri, in East Perry County.