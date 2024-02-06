Out of the past: Nov. 20

When the shiny old 1903 Studebaker wagon starts from Capaha Park down Broadway to Main Street Sunday, the driver will hold the reins to more than eight tons of raw horsepower; the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, representatives of Anheuser-Busch for more than six decades, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon for Cape Girardeau's annual Christmas Parade of Lights; although the Clydesdales will be the big draw for the annual parade, more than 60 entries already have been received for the parade.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen unanimously reappoints Kenneth McManaman municipal judge; McManaman stepped aside from the bench earlier this month pending investigation of a trespassing allegation against him.
Residents of Randles in southern Cape Girardeau college have again complained to the Missouri Public Service Commission about trains blocking the County Line Road crossing; Mrs. Joseph Hulshof reported a train blocked the crossing and two other Randles railroad crossings for almost two hours on the morning of Oct. 27; she said the train crew "could have cleared the crossing, but refused," and as a result 10 children had to climb through the train to get to a school bus on the other side.
Near-tornadic winds buffeted Cape Girardeau and adjoining counties last night, doing considerable damage in several Perry County locations, but only light damage in Cape County; the worst hit area appears to have been Farrar, Missouri, in East Perry County.
Acting to meet what appears to be an approaching need for housing former servicemen who are expected to enroll in State College on considerable numbers to continue their war-interrupted educations, college officials and some members of the Board of Regents begin a discussion of a plan to secure the barracks facilities at Harris Field to service as housing for the former GIs and their families.
A Democratic delegation of state officials and party leaders from Washington join in a political get-together with Cape Girardeau County Democrats at a dinner meeting at Hotel Marquette; the National Democratic Committee is represented by former Girardean Robert M. Moore, now assistant to the national chairman.
Drunks who may be arrested in the future and taken to the Cape Girardeau city jail to sober up won't find a mattress on the bed in the "drunk cell," but will have to lie on the iron slats until they regain their senses, chief W.J. Segraves announces; the mattress that had covered the bed was so filthy, Segraves dragged it out into the yard and touched a match to it; he says he doesn't intend to replace it.
Fred A. "Ford" Groves of Cape Girardeau has sold his interest in the Groves-Stubbs Motor Co. at Sikeston, Missouri, to his partner, Joe Stubbs Jr., who will conduct the business alone in the future; Groves started selling Ford motor cars in Sikeston in November 1915.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
