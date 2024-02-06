Out of the past: Nov. 20

1994

Stac Underwood of Cape Girardeau, who recently signed a country music contract on the 21st Century label in Nashville, Tennessee, is the featured guest at a gospel concert at First General Baptist Church in the evening; she has two songs that recently have been on the country music charts.

More than 700 booths are set up at three locations in Cape Girardeau as shoppers descend on arts and crafts bazaars at the Show Me Center, the Arena Building and the Holiday Inn Convention Center; between 12,000 and 15,000 persons are expected to get an early start on their Christmas shopping at the three sites.

1969

Ministers and delegates from Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and Southern Illinois begin arriving in Cape Girardeau for the three-day convention of Jehovah's Witnesses, which begins tomorrow; more than 950 persons are expected.

Southeast Missouri law enforcement officials will soon have the aid of a rudimentary crime laboratory at State College to perform certain tests, which they now have to go to Jefferson City to get; Dr. E. Lawrence Bahn Jr., head of the college chemistry department, says the lab is in the initial stages of being set up in campus facilities; as of now, it will be involved only in chemical analysis and identification.