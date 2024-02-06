Out of the past: Nov. 20

Christmas parades in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Chaffee, Missouri, will help kick off the Yuletide season; this year, for the first time since the mid-1950s, Cape Girardeau will have a Christmas parade; it will be held Nov. 28, starting at dusk, and is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association and KBSI Television.
Old St. Vincent's Church Committee recently obtained a 6-year-old model B Steinway grand piano; it will be played for the first time in concert Monday, when James Sifferman, associate professor of music at Southeast Missouri State University, gives an evening recital.
Rainy weather has slowed, but not stopped, construction of an eight-mile natural gas pipeline extension in northeast Cape Girardeau County; welding has been completed for 7.93 miles of the project, and 2.9 miles of the loop have been lowered into trenches so far.
Formal opening for the new store of the Libson Shops Inc., at 117 N. Main St., is set for tomorrow through Saturday; the completely remodeled quarters feature expanded lines of merchandise; manager of the store is Virginia L. Schlue.
Mayor R.E. Beckman, speaking at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club last night, announced the Toledo Baseball Club of the American Association, the Mudhens, will do its 1944 spring training in Cape Girardeau with its parent club, the St. Louis Browns.
Construction of runways, additional taxiways and aprons at Harris Field is about 80 percent completed, according to the contractor, Markham & Brown; about two to three more weeks will be required, with favorable weather, to complete the work.
The Southeast Missouri Normal School will resume classes Monday morning; now that the influenza epidemic has been overcome, the big school is ready to take up its activities in all classes; while a number of the Student Army Training Corps boys, a few of the teachers and several girl students have been victims of the influenza, there have been no fatalities, and only one case of pneumonia developed from the disease.
The Rev. C. Moenig of New Hamburg, Missouri, had to postpone his showing of purebred Guernsey cows until Dec. 3, but announces that on that day he will have 25 or 30 animals on exhibition that are among the best in the United States; there will be no cows sold at the show, but some very fine bull calves will be on sale.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
