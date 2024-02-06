Out of the past: Nov. 20

1993

Christmas parades in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Chaffee, Missouri, will help kick off the Yuletide season; this year, for the first time since the mid-1950s, Cape Girardeau will have a Christmas parade; it will be held Nov. 28, starting at dusk, and is sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association and KBSI Television.

Old St. Vincent's Church Committee recently obtained a 6-year-old model B Steinway grand piano; it will be played for the first time in concert Monday, when James Sifferman, associate professor of music at Southeast Missouri State University, gives an evening recital.

1968

Rainy weather has slowed, but not stopped, construction of an eight-mile natural gas pipeline extension in northeast Cape Girardeau County; welding has been completed for 7.93 miles of the project, and 2.9 miles of the loop have been lowered into trenches so far.

Formal opening for the new store of the Libson Shops Inc., at 117 N. Main St., is set for tomorrow through Saturday; the completely remodeled quarters feature expanded lines of merchandise; manager of the store is Virginia L. Schlue.