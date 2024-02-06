Out of the past: Nov. 2

A little piece of Cape Girardeau's history is leaving, and people got together last night to say goodbye; more than 40 well-wishers gathered in the home of Charles and Adele Kupchella to honor Patty Mulkey for her work here; Mulkey is leaving after 22 years to live in Alabama; a former teacher, Mulkey donated countless volunteer hours to several community businesses, projects and organizations.
Emmis Broadcasting Corp. will pay $42.5 million to acquire three St. Louis radio stations from Zimco Inc., a division of Zimmer Radio Group, headquartered in Cape Girardeau; WKBQ-FM and AM have top-40 formats and have the top-rated morning show in the market; the third station being acquired, WKKX-FM, has a country format.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Farmers in the Altenburg area are becoming increasingly aware of the drought in Southeast Missouri as cisterns and wells begin to run dry and the only sources of water become nearby communities; Dale Hecht, who has a 30,000-gallon cistern that is fed only by runoff water from his roof, has been hauling water from the city tower in Altenburg at a cost of $1.25 per 1,000 gallons; since the middle of September, Hecht has hauled 26,000 gallons of water to his cistern, all for personal and home use.
A start was made yesterday toward eventual construction of a permanent headquarters building in Cape Girardeau for the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council; Wendell P. Black, chairman of a council building committee, presented a deed and abstract to a three-quarter acre tract of land fronting East Rodney Drive opposite Arena Park to Earl Jarvis of Sikeston, Missouri, president of the council; the land is a gift from the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.
Lying embedded in the mud of Houck Field is Maryville, Missouri, halfback Rex Adams' memory of Friday night's grid encounter with the State College Indians, and it probably hurt more than the loss of the games; Adams, returning a punt in the first quarter, was set down so heavily on his own 45-yard stripe by Indian tackle Kenneth Knox and center Don Anderson that he lost a false tooth, one of those kind anchored to natural teeth; the game was held up as both teams and officials searched the mud for the cap without luck.
A solemn memorial service conducted by the state chaplain, honoring the memories of six members who passed away in the last year, marks the morning program of the annual state assembly of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists, in session at the Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Burke Culpepper injected some real evangelical punch, and exhibited the pep, brilliance and conviction that has made his evangelical career such a success, last night in his discussion on the "Exceeding Sinfulness of Sin"; there was a larger attendance last night at Centenary Methodist Church than there has been at any previous meeting; at the close of his discourse, Culpepper announced he will preach on dancing this evening, remarking, "There is no worse evil in the country today than the dance."
Harry L. Albert is unanimously endorsed by the hospital staff -- composed of physicians and surgeons of Cape Girardeau -- for the appointment as state highway commissioner, at the regular monthly meeting at Saint Francis Hospital; a copy of the resolution endorsing the local man is ordered sent to Gov. A.M. Hyde.
Sharon K. Sanders
