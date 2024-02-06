Out of the past: Nov. 2

1996

A little piece of Cape Girardeau's history is leaving, and people got together last night to say goodbye; more than 40 well-wishers gathered in the home of Charles and Adele Kupchella to honor Patty Mulkey for her work here; Mulkey is leaving after 22 years to live in Alabama; a former teacher, Mulkey donated countless volunteer hours to several community businesses, projects and organizations.

Emmis Broadcasting Corp. will pay $42.5 million to acquire three St. Louis radio stations from Zimco Inc., a division of Zimmer Radio Group, headquartered in Cape Girardeau; WKBQ-FM and AM have top-40 formats and have the top-rated morning show in the market; the third station being acquired, WKKX-FM, has a country format.

1971

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Farmers in the Altenburg area are becoming increasingly aware of the drought in Southeast Missouri as cisterns and wells begin to run dry and the only sources of water become nearby communities; Dale Hecht, who has a 30,000-gallon cistern that is fed only by runoff water from his roof, has been hauling water from the city tower in Altenburg at a cost of $1.25 per 1,000 gallons; since the middle of September, Hecht has hauled 26,000 gallons of water to his cistern, all for personal and home use.

A start was made yesterday toward eventual construction of a permanent headquarters building in Cape Girardeau for the Southeast Missouri Boy Scout Council; Wendell P. Black, chairman of a council building committee, presented a deed and abstract to a three-quarter acre tract of land fronting East Rodney Drive opposite Arena Park to Earl Jarvis of Sikeston, Missouri, president of the council; the land is a gift from the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.