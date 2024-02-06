Out of the past: Nov. 2

1995

Friends of U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson say he will fight his recently diagnosed lung cancer the way he fights for constituents and issues: head-on with a positive attitude; the eight-term Republican from Southeast Missouri's 8th District disclosed yesterday that he has lung cancer and plans to begin a series of treatments Friday at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Construction of the Osage Park community center and Shawnee Park sports complex would cost $1.1 million more than the city budgeted, bringing the total price to about $5.3 million; Dan Muser, Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director, says the city underestimated the cost of the projects; the Parks and Recreation and Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory boards will request the Cape Girardeau City Council dig deeper into the motel and restaurant gross-receipts-tax fund so construction can proceed.

1970

Area farmers have been slowed in their harvest by what has been the rainiest October in at least 10 years, according to U.S. Weather Service records kept at the Jackson fire station; while the month's weather hasn't produced an exceptional amount of rain, the number of rainy days has been unusually high, keeping fields soft and crops too moist to harvest.

Green Acres Construction Corp. has started construction in the 600 block of South Kingshighway of a 9,000-square-foot building; the metal paneled structure, located on the east side of the street, will be 80 by 112 feet and will provide quarters for a new retail hardware and farm supply center.