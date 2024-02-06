Out of the past: Nov. 2

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Ambulatory Surgical Treatment Center opened recently in the Cairo Mega-clinic; the same-day surgery center will hold its grand opening Nov. 18; it occupies space in the 20,000-square-foot mega-clinic, which opened in October 1992.
Johnny Hudson felt like he was in the middle of a shooting gallery Tuesday night; no one was injured in the drive-by shooting, but the incident frazzled nerves and left bullet holes in the house at 324 S. Middle St.; Hudson, 31, says one bullet narrowly missed him as he and his 24-year-old fiancee were seated on the living room sofa watching TV; four children, ages 1 to 4, were sleeping on the living room floor; Cape Girardeau police say at least nine shots were fired into the house, eight of them from a small-caliber handgun or rifle; a shotgun blast also struck the house.
Jacob Pollack, Sydney R. Pollack, Mr. and Mrs. Martin D. Hecht, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Buckstein of Cape Girardeau and Mrs. and Mrs. Natha Yoffie of Sikeston, Missouri, attend the 28th annual dinner of the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois in St. Louis; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes and Shaul Ramati, consul general of Israel for the Midwest, address the dinner.
The Festival of the Reformation is observed in the Cape Girardeau Missouri Synod Lutheran churches; at each of the churches -- St. Andrew, Hanover, Trinity, Good Shepherd Chapel and the Lutheran Campus Center -- Martin Luther's "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God," is sung by the congregation.
R.B. Oliver, after talking with officials with the Reconstruction Finance Corp. in St. Louis, tells Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman Harris Field won't be released for sale for some time; the field will be made a disbursement point by the government and there will probably be other surpluses sold there besides planes.
Dry weather and high winds have made Southeast Missouri's forests and fields more subject to wild fires; it is reported there are three large forest fires burning uncontrolled between Cape Girardeau and Hayti, Missouri, along Highway 61.
It is reported that a gambling house is thriving in the business district of Illmo, just a stone's throw from the Cotton Belt depot; according to the Southeast Missourian article: "From Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, Oran, Sikeston and elsewhere the gamblers come to woo the goddess of chance on the craps or poker table, and evidently without the least fear of the law."
Claude Juden of the Clark Music Co. is back from a trip to the Victor Talking Machine plant in New Jersey, where he spent three weeks attending a school of instruction; until a short time ago, the Victor factory was held under government orders; but now that it has been released, the supply of Victrolas will be greater.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
