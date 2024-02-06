Out of the past: Nov. 2

1994

CAIRO, Ill. -- The Ambulatory Surgical Treatment Center opened recently in the Cairo Mega-clinic; the same-day surgery center will hold its grand opening Nov. 18; it occupies space in the 20,000-square-foot mega-clinic, which opened in October 1992.

Johnny Hudson felt like he was in the middle of a shooting gallery Tuesday night; no one was injured in the drive-by shooting, but the incident frazzled nerves and left bullet holes in the house at 324 S. Middle St.; Hudson, 31, says one bullet narrowly missed him as he and his 24-year-old fiancee were seated on the living room sofa watching TV; four children, ages 1 to 4, were sleeping on the living room floor; Cape Girardeau police say at least nine shots were fired into the house, eight of them from a small-caliber handgun or rifle; a shotgun blast also struck the house.

1969

Jacob Pollack, Sydney R. Pollack, Mr. and Mrs. Martin D. Hecht, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Buckstein of Cape Girardeau and Mrs. and Mrs. Natha Yoffie of Sikeston, Missouri, attend the 28th annual dinner of the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois in St. Louis; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes and Shaul Ramati, consul general of Israel for the Midwest, address the dinner.

The Festival of the Reformation is observed in the Cape Girardeau Missouri Synod Lutheran churches; at each of the churches -- St. Andrew, Hanover, Trinity, Good Shepherd Chapel and the Lutheran Campus Center -- Martin Luther's "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God," is sung by the congregation.