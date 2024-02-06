Out of the past: Nov. 2

Southeast Missouri State University's proposed business building ranks fourth among eight new construction projects that the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education has recommended for funding in the 1995 fiscal year.
Gambling proponents ride the crest of a massive voter turnout to approve riverboat gambling in Cape Girardeau, 6,471-6,046, a margin of 425 votes; Boyd Gaming Corp. plans to make a proposal to the Cape Girardeau City Council at the earliest opportunity in the wake of the election results.
Thousands of spectators line Broadway under cloudy, threatening skies in the morning for the parade of always-colorful floats and marching units in one of the major attractions of a 1968 State College Homecoming that brings graduates and former students back to campus for a variety of activities; students on the campus pay tribute to Pat Abel, a junior from St. Louis, who was crowned Homecoming queen last night at intermission of the program presented by "The Sandpipers," a popular singing and recording group.
Lawyers, judges and others from a wide area gathered in the new Federal Building here yesterday afternoon as the federal courtroom was dedicated; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes declared the federal courtroom "a showcase for our American ideals of liberty, equality and wisdom."
Disposal through lease of various portions of the Potashnick Local Truck System, with Cape Girardeau one of the important terminals in the 1,800-mile network, is announced by Eugene N. Potashnick, head of the corporation; leasing of the arm of the system through Cape Girardeau, between Memphis, Tennessee, and St. Louis on Highway 61, is to Wilson Fly, a truck line operator at Memphis.
JEFFERSON CITY -- The State Conservation Commission announces approval of the proposed Mingo migratory wildlife refuge to be established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on 22,000 acres of marsh land in Stoddard and Wayne counties.
Night policeman J.W. Pearson has just learned through a letter that his son, Basil, was gassed during the big St. Mihiel drive on Sept. 25 and is now in a hospital undergoing treatment; he wasn't seriously injured.
There is no diminishing of the number of influenza patients in Jackson; on the contrary, the number is on the increase; whole families are attacked at the same time; among the latest patients is the whole force of the municipal water and light plant, except one man; extra help has had to be employed to keep the plant operating.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
