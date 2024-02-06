Out of the past: Nov. 2

1993

Southeast Missouri State University's proposed business building ranks fourth among eight new construction projects that the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education has recommended for funding in the 1995 fiscal year.

Gambling proponents ride the crest of a massive voter turnout to approve riverboat gambling in Cape Girardeau, 6,471-6,046, a margin of 425 votes; Boyd Gaming Corp. plans to make a proposal to the Cape Girardeau City Council at the earliest opportunity in the wake of the election results.

1968

Thousands of spectators line Broadway under cloudy, threatening skies in the morning for the parade of always-colorful floats and marching units in one of the major attractions of a 1968 State College Homecoming that brings graduates and former students back to campus for a variety of activities; students on the campus pay tribute to Pat Abel, a junior from St. Louis, who was crowned Homecoming queen last night at intermission of the program presented by "The Sandpipers," a popular singing and recording group.

Lawyers, judges and others from a wide area gathered in the new Federal Building here yesterday afternoon as the federal courtroom was dedicated; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes declared the federal courtroom "a showcase for our American ideals of liberty, equality and wisdom."