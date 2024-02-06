Out of the past: Nov. 2

1992

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department plans to open a Cape Girardeau office this week to deal specifically with right-of-way acquisition for a new Mississippi River bridge route; the office will be at 555 S. Sprigg St.

William H.T. Bush, brother of President George Bush, was in Cape Girardeau Sunday, along with Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft, delivering an eleventh-hour appeal to voters to support the president for re-election.

1967

Separate delegates, voicing their views last night, swayed the Cape Girardeau City Council into a compromise on the width of right-of-way needed for the improvement of Perryville Road; the city will now seek a 50-foot right-of-way where needed instead of the originally proposed 60-foot strip.

Cape Girardeau's recreation program has received another boost; the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co.'s natatorium has been obtained for use through a lease agreement between the City Council and the company; there will be no charge to the city for using the facility, but the city will be required to make any repairs needed to put it into usable condition; the city will also pay maintenance cost.