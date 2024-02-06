Out of the past: Nov. 2

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department plans to open a Cape Girardeau office this week to deal specifically with right-of-way acquisition for a new Mississippi River bridge route; the office will be at 555 S. Sprigg St.
William H.T. Bush, brother of President George Bush, was in Cape Girardeau Sunday, along with Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft, delivering an eleventh-hour appeal to voters to support the president for re-election.
Separate delegates, voicing their views last night, swayed the Cape Girardeau City Council into a compromise on the width of right-of-way needed for the improvement of Perryville Road; the city will now seek a 50-foot right-of-way where needed instead of the originally proposed 60-foot strip.
Cape Girardeau's recreation program has received another boost; the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co.'s natatorium has been obtained for use through a lease agreement between the City Council and the company; there will be no charge to the city for using the facility, but the city will be required to make any repairs needed to put it into usable condition; the city will also pay maintenance cost.
In absence of detailed instructions on collection of the new federal tax on cigarettes, cigars, whiskey and bottled beer, local retailers aren't uniform in their new assessments to the public; on most of the tobacco items, however, an extra cent is being collected; the whiskey rate is 25 cents a pint; some beer retailers are adding a cent a bottle, and mostly 5 cents extra on the quart-size bottles of beer.
Clearing the way for taking up the old street car rails on Cape Girardeau streets when they are needed in the war effort, the City Council passes a formal resolution of authorization; S.H. Watson of the War Production Board had asked that the necessary resolution be prepared so that there would be no delay if the government elects to take up the rails for salvage purposes.
With the completion of the large settling basin at the water works plant of the Public Utilities Company in the north end of the city near the river, workers have started the arduous and slow task of sinking an intake "tower," another gap in the chain of several facilities necessary for securing an adequate and clear supply of river water for the city.
Charles Schweer, a Gordonville farmer, recently carried off high honors at the Dallas State Fair in Texas; Schweer won first place on Yellow Dent corn, one ear; second on Yellow Dent corn, 10 ears; best single ear of corn, any kind, and grand champion prize on single ear any kind.
-- Sharon Sanders
