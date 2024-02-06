Out of the past: Nov. 19

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has appointed a committee to redraw the lines to determine which elementary school children attend; the committee is being asked to develop two proposals, one for each of two phases of the district's master plan, which was approved yesterday.
Mayor Albert M. Spradling II conducted last night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting in distinctive attire; making good on a bet with Jackson Mayor Paul Sander on the outcome of the Cape Girardeau Central-Jackson High football game, Spradling sported a Jackson football sweater; Jackson won the game 24-14.
Those salaries listed for State College personnel in the new Missouri Manual -- the one-time blue book that turned to green and now is gold -- lifts a few eyebrows on the hill; faculty members, viewing the list published in the manual, find themselves earning on paper considerably more than the story told by their paychecks; it seems somewhere along the line in Jefferson City officials took the college's May payroll and multiplied it by 12 months instead of the nine-month schedule under which faculty members are paid.
Jerry Latham, State Highway Patrol trooper from Perryville, Missouri, and Ed Canter of Brewer, Missouri, a Highway Department employee, yesterday afternoon removed the last of a barricade near the Brewer interchange, opening a 36-mile section of Interstate 55 to traffic; a 29-mile stretch in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties is to be completed next summer, which will then provide a four-lane highway between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.
Out of the annual membership meeting of the SEMO District Fair Association last night came the recommendation that Cape Girardeau include in its community bond issue planning for submission to voters a proposal for $20,000 or $30,000 to complete the development of the new city park; proposals were enlargement of the grandstand, construction of an entrance at Highway 61, installation of permanent drainage facilities, landscaping and placing of drinking fountains in outlying sections of the park.
Discussion at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday brought forth a plan to prohibit parking on three downtown streets between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m.; banning parking on Main, Spanish and Independence streets in those hours would, it is hoped, alleviate Cape Girardeau's perennial parking problem, accentuated by the Christmas holidays.
Yesterday's scheduled dedication of May Greene School had to be postponed until Monday evening; condition of the road to the school, leading from the Sprigg Street pavement, is too muddy to travel; several automobiles taking children to school yesterday morning got stuck in the quagmire.
Nearly six inches of rain fell from Wednesday night until early today, when the storm that has been sweeping this section of the country subsides, according to port warden Irvin V. Albert; more water was on the streets of Cape Girardeau Friday night than has been seen here in many years; Broadway in many places was a roaring torrent, while Spanish Street, south of Independence, was a veritable "sea of water."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
