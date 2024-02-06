Out of the past: Nov. 19

1996

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has appointed a committee to redraw the lines to determine which elementary school children attend; the committee is being asked to develop two proposals, one for each of two phases of the district's master plan, which was approved yesterday.

Mayor Albert M. Spradling II conducted last night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting in distinctive attire; making good on a bet with Jackson Mayor Paul Sander on the outcome of the Cape Girardeau Central-Jackson High football game, Spradling sported a Jackson football sweater; Jackson won the game 24-14.

1971

Those salaries listed for State College personnel in the new Missouri Manual -- the one-time blue book that turned to green and now is gold -- lifts a few eyebrows on the hill; faculty members, viewing the list published in the manual, find themselves earning on paper considerably more than the story told by their paychecks; it seems somewhere along the line in Jefferson City officials took the college's May payroll and multiplied it by 12 months instead of the nine-month schedule under which faculty members are paid.

Jerry Latham, State Highway Patrol trooper from Perryville, Missouri, and Ed Canter of Brewer, Missouri, a Highway Department employee, yesterday afternoon removed the last of a barricade near the Brewer interchange, opening a 36-mile section of Interstate 55 to traffic; a 29-mile stretch in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties is to be completed next summer, which will then provide a four-lane highway between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.