Out of the past: Nov. 19

1995

Southeast Missouri State University needs to improve how it governs itself so it can act on issues rather than beat them to death in countless committee meetings, says the school's interim president; Dr. Bill Atchley says the university should examine its entire governing structure, including the Board of Regents, the Faculty Senate, vice presidents, deans, Student Government -- and even the president's office; in a letter to faculty, Atchley says Faculty Senate criticism over his handling of a recent campus proposal demonstrates a "serious flaw" in the current governing structure.

The Union of Needletrades, Industrial and Textile Employees (UNITE) and Tri-Con Industries negotiated a severance package over the weekend; the plant, which employs 172 workers, is scheduled to shut down Jan. 3 and move to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; none of the Missouri workers will be transferred; the union negotiated a severance package worth more than $265,000 to the employees scheduled for layoff.

1970

A new City Planning and Zoning Commission with broader powers, particularly in the field of planning, was created last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council; the 11-member commission will be composed of eight residents appointed by the mayor and approved by the council, as well as the mayor, a council member and the city engineer.

Unless an "angel" appears, Cape Girardeau's 1970 United Way will fall about $5,000 short of its goal; France F. Lewis, chairman, says the amount received this morning totaled $110,490 toward a goal of $115,880 to support 11 agencies.