Out of the past: Nov. 19

Southeast Missouri State University needs to improve how it governs itself so it can act on issues rather than beat them to death in countless committee meetings, says the school's interim president; Dr. Bill Atchley says the university should examine its entire governing structure, including the Board of Regents, the Faculty Senate, vice presidents, deans, Student Government -- and even the president's office; in a letter to faculty, Atchley says Faculty Senate criticism over his handling of a recent campus proposal demonstrates a "serious flaw" in the current governing structure.
The Union of Needletrades, Industrial and Textile Employees (UNITE) and Tri-Con Industries negotiated a severance package over the weekend; the plant, which employs 172 workers, is scheduled to shut down Jan. 3 and move to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico; none of the Missouri workers will be transferred; the union negotiated a severance package worth more than $265,000 to the employees scheduled for layoff.
A new City Planning and Zoning Commission with broader powers, particularly in the field of planning, was created last night by the Cape Girardeau City Council; the 11-member commission will be composed of eight residents appointed by the mayor and approved by the council, as well as the mayor, a council member and the city engineer.
Unless an "angel" appears, Cape Girardeau's 1970 United Way will fall about $5,000 short of its goal; France F. Lewis, chairman, says the amount received this morning totaled $110,490 toward a goal of $115,880 to support 11 agencies.
Ellis Baker, international representative of the United Shoe Workers (C.I.O.) announces a new contract has been signed by his union with the International Shoe Co., providing an average 12 1/2% increase in wages, effective Dec. 31; the estimated wage increase will mean increased payments by the company of from $250,000 to $275,000 per year in Cape Girardeau.
Vest C. Myers, dean of State College since 1933, author of several books, an extensive contributor to educational publications, a leader in Missouri educational circles and in popular demand over the nation on the educational lecture platform, died Sunday morning at a local hospital at age 55; he had been in declining health for the past four months.
Headquarters Company of the First Regiment, National Guard of Missouri, was mustered into the federal service last night by Capt. E.M. Munger of the state adjutant general's department and Maj. G.E. Cronin, U.S. Army inspector-instructor, attached to the National Guard of this state; the company, organization of which has been underway some time, will be led by Capt. Charles Black.
Through a suggestion by Cape Girardeau Central High School principal Belmont Farley, students of the school have begun writing letters to voters in town, urging them to vote for the school bond issue Nov. 30, in order to obtain $54,000 with which to complete construction of the vocational arts building of Central and the new ward school building in South Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
