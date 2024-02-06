Out of the past: Nov. 19

Hours of hard work were spent unloading the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's new locomotive Thursday; the General Motors locomotive, formerly Army property, was built in 1951 and overhauled in 1979; Dan Overbey, executive director of the port authority, oversaw its transportation from Fort Carson, Colorado, to Texas.
Dawn Evans, who joined the local NAACP in 1989 after moving to Cape Girardeau with her family from Racine, Wisconsin, was elected president of the local chapter last night; she will succeed longtime NAACP activist Michael Sterling.
Hershel V. Page, history teacher in the high school at Kirkwood, Missouri, and a graduate of State College here, announces he has filed for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, challenging Sen. Stuart Symington in next year's campaign.
SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Two American astronauts make a bull's-eye landing on the Moon, raise their flag and wise-crack their way through a four-hour exploration of the black, powdery surface; in landing in the Ocean of Storms, Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr. and Alan L. Bean carry man's quest for the unknown to that alien soil a second time; orbiting the moon while the pair explore the surface is Richard F. Gordon Jr.
During the Sixth War Loan drive, which begins Monday, the Christian Church is asking all members who can to purchase Series F bonds in the name of the church; the funds from these bonds will be used in the postwar building program contemplated by the congregation.
The solemn closing of the nine-hour novena and Forty Hours devotion takes place in the evening at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with the church so over-crowded, many are turned away; the services were held for the principal purpose of praying for peace and for the men in service; total attendance for the three daily services for the period of nine days was nearly 10,000.
Ten-cent shaves in Cape Girardeau will be a thing of the past after Dec. 1; Gust Schultz, the Broadway barber, and John Kassel, the Haarig tonsorialist, announce they will increase their shave prices to 15 cents on the first of next month.
Hiram Seitz is out again after being laid up at his home on North Middle Street for several weeks with injuries he sustained when he came in contact with a heavily charged electric wire near Ancell; he isn't able to resume work, however, and won't be for some time to come.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
