Out of the past: Nov. 19

1994

Hours of hard work were spent unloading the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's new locomotive Thursday; the General Motors locomotive, formerly Army property, was built in 1951 and overhauled in 1979; Dan Overbey, executive director of the port authority, oversaw its transportation from Fort Carson, Colorado, to Texas.

Dawn Evans, who joined the local NAACP in 1989 after moving to Cape Girardeau with her family from Racine, Wisconsin, was elected president of the local chapter last night; she will succeed longtime NAACP activist Michael Sterling.

1969

Hershel V. Page, history teacher in the high school at Kirkwood, Missouri, and a graduate of State College here, announces he has filed for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, challenging Sen. Stuart Symington in next year's campaign.

SPACE CENTER, Houston -- Two American astronauts make a bull's-eye landing on the Moon, raise their flag and wise-crack their way through a four-hour exploration of the black, powdery surface; in landing in the Ocean of Storms, Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr. and Alan L. Bean carry man's quest for the unknown to that alien soil a second time; orbiting the moon while the pair explore the surface is Richard F. Gordon Jr.