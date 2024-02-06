Out of the past: Nov. 19

1993

Preliminary estimates indicate last weekend's flash flooding and heavy rains caused at least $40,000 worth of damage to county roads and bridges in Cape Girardeau County; most of the damage occurred in the western and northern areas of the county, in the vicinity of Whitewater River, Byrd's Creek and Apple Creek.

More than 450 people are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving together Thursday at the Salvation Army's annual dinner; donations of food items are needed, and volunteers are also being solicited to help prepare and serve the meal.

1968

A touch of skepticism is reflected in the "wait and see" attitude of most area school and state officials on the proposed master plan for school district reorganization in Missouri; the Missouri School District Reorganization Commission has submitted to the State Board of Education a proposal to establish 20 regional school districts in Missouri and reduce the number of local operating districts from 786 to 132.

The annual Cape Girardeau Fire Department drive for toys for deserving children is underway; those toys no longer in use or in repairable condition may be donated at any of the three city fire stations; they will be repaired by firemen and distributed to needy children.