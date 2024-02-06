Out of the past: Nov. 19

1992

Some members of the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board question the city council's approval Monday of a sports and recreation facility to be financed with excess tourism funds; board member Walt Wildman says the council's action has "handcuffed" the board and taken away the scope of its responsibilities.

A new "bubble" was inflated over the municipal pool at Cape Girardeau Central High School yesterday; it features an 80-by-80-foot translucent area that allows light to come through; the pool is set to open for public swims next week.

1967

The annual Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, will be Wednesday night at General Baptist Church; delivering the sermon will be Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral.

Dedication ceremonies for the educational unit of First Church of God are held in the afternoon; the welcome and invocation are extended by the pastor of First Christian Church and chairman of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, the Rev. Max R. Jenkins; the Rev. Robert Neace of Church of God at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, delivers the dedication sermon; pastor of the local church is the Rev. Collie Shirrell.