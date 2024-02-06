Out of the past: Nov. 19

Some members of the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board question the city council's approval Monday of a sports and recreation facility to be financed with excess tourism funds; board member Walt Wildman says the council's action has "handcuffed" the board and taken away the scope of its responsibilities.
A new "bubble" was inflated over the municipal pool at Cape Girardeau Central High School yesterday; it features an 80-by-80-foot translucent area that allows light to come through; the pool is set to open for public swims next week.
The annual Community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, will be Wednesday night at General Baptist Church; delivering the sermon will be Monsignor Joseph H. Huels, pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral.
Dedication ceremonies for the educational unit of First Church of God are held in the afternoon; the welcome and invocation are extended by the pastor of First Christian Church and chairman of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, the Rev. Max R. Jenkins; the Rev. Robert Neace of Church of God at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, delivers the dedication sermon; pastor of the local church is the Rev. Collie Shirrell.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A special train carrying 800 people, headed for Arizona to pick long-staple cotton, is to pull out of Sikeston one of these days, when rail facilities can be had to transport them, bag and baggage; it will be sort of an all-Southeast Missouri Special, carrying white and black workers from the various counties of the district; the government is paying the transportation costs in an effort to get harvest workers to the Southwest.
Work resumes on the Army airfield on U.S. 61 following heavy rains earlier in the week; virtually all of the buildings are under construction, and most of them will be completed within another 30 days.
Mrs. H.P. Gaines and Mrs. George Patton return in the morning from Camp Doniphan, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where they spent a week visiting the boys from Cape Girardeau and other points in Southeast Missouri; they report all the young soldiers are in splendid health and enjoying camp life immensely.
J.E. Fenwick, for nearly four years head clerk at the Idan-ha Hotel here, has signed a contract with congressman Joe J. Russell to become the manager of the new Russell Hotel in Charleston, Missouri; Fenwick will remain with Idan-ha until May 1, 1918, at which time he will move, with his wife and child, to Charleston to assume his new duties.
-- Sharon K. Sanders