Out of the past: Nov. 18

1998

A coalition of 53 acute-care Missouri hospitals, including Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, has filed suit against the tobacco industry; the hospitals want to recover the costs of treating indigent and Medicaid patients suffering from smoking-related illnesses; plaintiffs also include Dexter Memorial Hospital.

Work on a $1.5 million project to expand a section of Broadway from two to four lanes is expected to begin next summer; under the plan, Broadway will be upgraded to four lanes from Clark Avenue to Perry Avenue, a distance of about a half-mile; separate left turn lanes will also be added at major intersections; Broadway is already four lanes from Kingshighway to Clark.

1973

The Rev. and Mrs. Walter Keisker are honored by the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church at Jackson on the 50th anniversary of his ministry and the couple's marriage; Keisker was ordained Aug. 26, 1923, and the Keiskers were married Nov. 29 of that year; he was installed as pastor of the Jackson church on Nov. 20, 1938, and served until retiring in 1968; he serves as pastor emeritus of the church.

The congregation of Maple United Methodist Church serves up a covered-dish supper in the evening to honor the church's new pastor and his wife, the Rev. and Mrs. James E. Norris; special music by Mrs. Gary Middleton of Scott City follows the meal.