Out of the past: Nov. 18

1947

A heavy snow and sleet, which started around midnight Monday in the vicinity to Grand Tower, Illinois, is reported by Joe James of James Garage, who was called there to get a wrecked tractor-trailer off the highway; James says he arrived at the accident scene, 6 miles north of Grand Tower on Highway 3 at around 12:30 a.m., and the sleet and snow continued until around 4 p.m., when he drove out of it 10 miles south of Grand Tower.

A mule, found running loose last week in New Lorimier Cemetery and unclaimed by its owner since that time, is taken to the new city park, where it is turned loose to forage on the grass inside the racing oval; Commissioner Philip H. Steck had kept the mule penned at the cemetery, but told City Council members yesterday he didn't want to have a board bill for the animal on his hands; Commissioner Charles Schweer agreed to let the animal roam on the race track infield.

1922

With the arrival of six carloads of machinery yesterday and today, and with the announcement that the remaining nine carloads to be used in the installation of the West End sewer will arrive by Wednesday of next week, W.S. Anderson, manager of Dunnegan Construction Co., declares his company will begin work in six sections of the city "bright and early" Nov. 27; the sewer pipe machinery, to be used by the McCracken Pipe Co. in manufacturing pipe for the sewer, is expected to arrive early next week from Houston, Texas.

George Head, 43, met a violent death at the M.E. Leming Co.'s planing mill in South Cape Girardeau yesterday, his lifeless body being found beside a lineshaft at 7:15 p.m.; indications are that Head's clothing became entangled in a set screw on the shaft and that he had been "whirled quickly to his death."

