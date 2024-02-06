Out of the past: Nov. 18

Superintendent Dr. Howard Jones and the Jackson Board of Aldermen have been discussing annexing the new south-side elementary school into the city since before the $7.8 million capital improvement bond financing the school passed; the board will publicly discuss the issue this evening for the first time; annexation of the school would mean a more efficient sewage system and better fire protection for the school and more utility customers for the city.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Potluck became bad luck Thursday for 23 teachers at the Metropolis Middle School, who came down with food poisoning after a faculty lunch; a smoked turkey that hadn't been cooked sufficiently is blamed for sending all but two of the school's teachers to bed rest or the hospital the next day; school superintendent Don Smith said he was forced to close the middle school today because of insufficient staff.
Charmin Paper Products Co. officials announce plans for a major expansion of its original plant, which will increase production and warehouse facilities; construction is expected to begin about Dec. 1 on two wings of the plant.
The Missouri Highway Commission is going to try a third time to get an acceptable bid on construction of the Interstate 55 interchange for Highways 61-74 at Cape Girardeau's south city limits; the local project is one of 30 in Southeast Missouri included in a commission bid call involving $31 million in statewide highway construction and improvements covering 997 miles in 69 counties; bids will be opened Nov. 24 at Jefferson City.
Cape Girardeau's Co. F, Missouri State Guard, the reserve military unit which stood by to aid in case of disaster or other need during the war, is given official notification from the adjutant general in Jefferson City that it is to be deactivated Nov. 30; on that date it will wind up an almost even six years of service, which included one stint of active duty during a strike at Illmo.
A combined swimming pool and community building project comes back to life under a revision of plans which had previously called for separate construction, as the Community Development Committee meets with architect Ernest T. Friton of St. Louis; after touring Fairground Park, the group finally selects a site that will place the community building facing West End Boulevard, with its rear wall just slightly inside the east foundation of the building which burned a number of years ago; it will also encompass the east wall of the present swimming pool dressing rooms; the new pool would be placed to the rear of the community structure.
A moving picture show for juveniles -- children between the ages of 9 and 16 -- as a cure for the "motion picture evil" was advocated by professor Belmont Farley, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, speaking before a meeting of the Central Circle of the Parent-Teacher Association yesterday; it is probable that theater proprietors here will be asked to set aside one day or have matinees at which time they may show pictures interesting to children.
In his most impassioned sermon delivered here, the Rev. Burke Culpepper at the revival at Centenary Methodist Church last night denounced the "Audrey Munson" picture and exhibition at the Orpheum Theater; Culpepper declared: "It is the most damnable, dirtiest, nastiest, ugliest picture I ever saw in my life. I do not blame the showman so much inasmuch as he is running his show for the almighty dollar, but I do blame the dirty, lewdness-loving public..."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
