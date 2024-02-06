Out of the past: Nov. 18

1996

Superintendent Dr. Howard Jones and the Jackson Board of Aldermen have been discussing annexing the new south-side elementary school into the city since before the $7.8 million capital improvement bond financing the school passed; the board will publicly discuss the issue this evening for the first time; annexation of the school would mean a more efficient sewage system and better fire protection for the school and more utility customers for the city.

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Potluck became bad luck Thursday for 23 teachers at the Metropolis Middle School, who came down with food poisoning after a faculty lunch; a smoked turkey that hadn't been cooked sufficiently is blamed for sending all but two of the school's teachers to bed rest or the hospital the next day; school superintendent Don Smith said he was forced to close the middle school today because of insufficient staff.

1971

Charmin Paper Products Co. officials announce plans for a major expansion of its original plant, which will increase production and warehouse facilities; construction is expected to begin about Dec. 1 on two wings of the plant.

The Missouri Highway Commission is going to try a third time to get an acceptable bid on construction of the Interstate 55 interchange for Highways 61-74 at Cape Girardeau's south city limits; the local project is one of 30 in Southeast Missouri included in a commission bid call involving $31 million in statewide highway construction and improvements covering 997 miles in 69 counties; bids will be opened Nov. 24 at Jefferson City.