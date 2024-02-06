Out of the past: Nov. 18

1995

One of Southeast Missouri State University's major financial donors, Rosemary Crisp of Marion, Illinois, has been named Philanthropist of the Year by the St. Louis Chapter of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives; Crisp was presented the award on Wednesday at the 16th annual awards luncheon and celebration of National Philanthropy Day in St. Louis.

For the second year in a row, Whitney Pingel, 10, and Christina Veneziano, 12, will dance with the State Ballet of Missouri in "The Nutcracker at the Fox" in St. Louis; there will be performances Dec. 13-17; Pingel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Pingel, and Veneziano is the daughter of Drs. Louis and Carol Veneziano; they are students at Academy of Dance Arts in Cape Girardeau.

1970

The Missouri Highway Commission endorses a 12-year, $1.4-billion highway construction program that would add about 1,850 miles of divided roads to the 1,140 miles of interstate routes in the state; Highway 72 from Jackson to Highway 67 at Fredericktown is initially planned for two-lane improvement and an ultimate four-lane road.

More than half the airports in the country serving scheduled airliners -- including Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport -- lack modern guidance devices to make blind landings in bad weather, an Associated Press study shows; the study was made in the wake of the Marshall University football air tragedy; Paul C. Miles, chairman of the airport board here, points out that the FAA earlier this month approved this airport for complete updating of its flight service station facilities and for installation of the much-needed instrument landing system.