Out of the past: Nov. 18

One of Southeast Missouri State University's major financial donors, Rosemary Crisp of Marion, Illinois, has been named Philanthropist of the Year by the St. Louis Chapter of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives; Crisp was presented the award on Wednesday at the 16th annual awards luncheon and celebration of National Philanthropy Day in St. Louis.
For the second year in a row, Whitney Pingel, 10, and Christina Veneziano, 12, will dance with the State Ballet of Missouri in "The Nutcracker at the Fox" in St. Louis; there will be performances Dec. 13-17; Pingel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Pingel, and Veneziano is the daughter of Drs. Louis and Carol Veneziano; they are students at Academy of Dance Arts in Cape Girardeau.
The Missouri Highway Commission endorses a 12-year, $1.4-billion highway construction program that would add about 1,850 miles of divided roads to the 1,140 miles of interstate routes in the state; Highway 72 from Jackson to Highway 67 at Fredericktown is initially planned for two-lane improvement and an ultimate four-lane road.
More than half the airports in the country serving scheduled airliners -- including Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport -- lack modern guidance devices to make blind landings in bad weather, an Associated Press study shows; the study was made in the wake of the Marshall University football air tragedy; Paul C. Miles, chairman of the airport board here, points out that the FAA earlier this month approved this airport for complete updating of its flight service station facilities and for installation of the much-needed instrument landing system.
A program of activities, climaxed by a New Year's Eve mortgage-burning ceremony symbolizing liquidation of debt on the church, is being arranged by the Church of the Nazarene; the first of these special services will be a Victory Thanksgiving Service at the church on Thanksgiving evening; the Rev. Ellis Lewis of St. Louis will be speaker.
The Rev. H.H. McGinty, pastor of First Baptist Church, has returned from Tampa, Florida, where he was the guest preacher for two weeks at the Riverside Baptist Church.
George and Harry Blore of Cape Girardeau receive word from their brother, Joseph, that he arrived at his old home, London, England, after an enjoyable trip across the waters; he hasn't gone to work, as he desires to get his military pension papers and other matters settled first; Blore was a member of the British navy and served throughout the war; he came to the United States afterwards, but found certain faults here, prohibition especially.
As a first concrete result of the Cape Girardeau County Fruit Growers Association, Casquin Orchards Co. of Cape Girardeau was organized last night with a capital stock of $20,000; the first directors chosen were D.B. Smith, Robert Vogelsang, J.W. Gerhardt, Charles Lamb, Seth Babcock, Theodore Ochs and E.P. Ellis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
