Out of the past: Nov. 18

Frank Stoffregen is the second candidate in Ward 1 to file for a Cape Girardeau City Council seat that's up for election in April; Stoffregen, 39, is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County and has lived in northeast Cape Girardeau since 1990.
A new section of divided four-lane highway through the south edge of Cape Girardeau could be completed in 1995; Tom Stehn of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department on Wednesday told members of the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission the state will start work on the new Mississippi River bridge route between Sprigg Street and Kingshighway next year; but it's still unclear whether the work on the new bridge will start any time soon.
More than 500 persons braved the rain yesterday to attend the re-dedication of Kent Library at State College in the afternoon; most of those in attendance remained to tour the new addition to the library.
An approximate $50,000 program is in progress for the stocking of fallout shelters in Cape Girardeau by the Cape Girardeau Civil Defense Unit; the funding includes the cost of inspecting the buildings, the supplies and shipment costs.
Three calls, two of them for white men, have been received for December inductions by the Cape County Selective Service Board; the orders call for 37 men to go to St. Louis from Jackson on Dec. 1 for induction and for 110 of them to go Dec. 21; a third call for 31 black men is set for Dec. 23; this makes a grand total of 178 men for December, one of the largest in recent months.
To drastically reduce his herd of registered Jersey cattle at Northview Farm on Bloomfield Road, Robert S. Cunningham will hold a sale tomorrow afternoon, regardless of weather; 24 head of registered stock will be auctioned off; Cunningham says he hates to sell the animals, "But lack of help and the fact that I was badly injured in an accident last July 7 forces me to do so."
The old frame homestead at the Louis Houck estate, 6 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau, burned last night and with it many valuable and historic papers, as well as several family heirlooms.
Genevieve Hoch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Hoch of Cape Girardeau, who has occupied the position of private secretary to Joe Mitchell Chapman, editor of the National Magazine in Boston, as well as serving on the editorial staff of that magazine, has accepted a similar position in New York City; Hoch will be private secretary to the general manager of the Henry Malkan Bookstore, the largest book store in New York City.
