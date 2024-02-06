Out of the past: Nov. 18

1993

Frank Stoffregen is the second candidate in Ward 1 to file for a Cape Girardeau City Council seat that's up for election in April; Stoffregen, 39, is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County and has lived in northeast Cape Girardeau since 1990.

A new section of divided four-lane highway through the south edge of Cape Girardeau could be completed in 1995; Tom Stehn of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department on Wednesday told members of the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission the state will start work on the new Mississippi River bridge route between Sprigg Street and Kingshighway next year; but it's still unclear whether the work on the new bridge will start any time soon.

1968

More than 500 persons braved the rain yesterday to attend the re-dedication of Kent Library at State College in the afternoon; most of those in attendance remained to tour the new addition to the library.

An approximate $50,000 program is in progress for the stocking of fallout shelters in Cape Girardeau by the Cape Girardeau Civil Defense Unit; the funding includes the cost of inspecting the buildings, the supplies and shipment costs.