Out of the past: Nov. 18

1992

A long-awaited project to upgrade the Capaha Park lagoon is progressing through the use of city workers and materials retrieved from the pond; the improvements involve reinforcement of the banks of the lagoon, which have gradually been eroded; concrete blocks used to "shore up" the banks were taken from the water, where they had slid down over the years.

John B. Angelle Jr., of Sikeston, Missouri, has been named the new administrator for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau; he will begin his new duties Dec. 1.

1967

With a last-minute flurry in the morning of moving pegboards, clearing off desks and straightening errant pictures, the business offices of The Southeast Missourian have again been transformed into an art gallery; nearly 200 paintings are on display in this 21st annual Missourian Art Exhibition, which carries an "In Retrospect" theme in honor of the late Earl E. Hazen, long-time director of the show.

Mrs. M. Jack Rickard of Cape Girardeau is revealed as the Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in Cape Girardeau; she and other candidates are honored by the Jaycee Wives Club at an afternoon tea at the First Baptist Church.