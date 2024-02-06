Out of the past: Nov. 18

A long-awaited project to upgrade the Capaha Park lagoon is progressing through the use of city workers and materials retrieved from the pond; the improvements involve reinforcement of the banks of the lagoon, which have gradually been eroded; concrete blocks used to "shore up" the banks were taken from the water, where they had slid down over the years.
John B. Angelle Jr., of Sikeston, Missouri, has been named the new administrator for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau; he will begin his new duties Dec. 1.
With a last-minute flurry in the morning of moving pegboards, clearing off desks and straightening errant pictures, the business offices of The Southeast Missourian have again been transformed into an art gallery; nearly 200 paintings are on display in this 21st annual Missourian Art Exhibition, which carries an "In Retrospect" theme in honor of the late Earl E. Hazen, long-time director of the show.
Mrs. M. Jack Rickard of Cape Girardeau is revealed as the Outstanding Young Woman of the Year in Cape Girardeau; she and other candidates are honored by the Jaycee Wives Club at an afternoon tea at the First Baptist Church.
A corps of public school teachers, experienced at the job after handling sugar rationing last spring, will be on hand throughout Cape Girardeau County beginning tomorrow to register applicants for basic gasoline rationing and to issue the coupon books to those entitled to receive them.
Members of the County Court, together with Samuel A. Webb, a weatherproofing contractor from Topeka, Kansas, investigate the leaks in the dome of the roof of the courthouse; during recent rains, water poured down through the floors in the center of the courthouse; all agree that something must be done soon, as the expensive clock in the dome is being exposed to the weather.
Recently, a religious census was taken of Cape Girardeau, with most Protestant churches taking part; a total of 5,285 persons claimed fellowship with these churches: Disciples of Christ, 287; Methodists, 1,375; Lutheran, 941; Baptist, 1,000; German Methodist, 110; German Evangelical, 157; Presbyterian, 725; Episcopalian, 190, and voicing no preference, 500.
Capt. Buck Leyhe of the steamer Bald Eagle announced yesterday on the arrival of the boat here that only one trip a week will be made to Commerce, Missouri, the balance of the season; the boat will continue coming to Cape Girardeau twice every week, until cold weather drives it into winter quarters, probably around Christmas.
-- Sharon K. Sanders