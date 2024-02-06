Out of the past: Nov. 17

1997

State transportation officials and highway planners hope to gather public input tomorrow on two major road projects affecting Cape Girardeau County; planners have narrowed possible corridors for expansion and improvements to Highways 34 and 72 to five choices; separate plans for a new route on Highways 25 and 74 southwest of Cape Girardeau also will be discussed; the informational meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau.

An explosion in the number of prisoners at Cape Girardeau County Jail and the need to house them elsewhere is causing budget problems for the jail; with approximately $80,000 budgeted for food and board for 1997, the jail spent more than $127,050 in that area through September -- about $50,000 over budget with three months left in the year; however, the jail is not experiencing a financial crisis; Sheriff John Jordan said savings have been found in other areas to offset the food and board costs.

1972

Braving the cold, crisp air that registered 38 degrees on the thermometer, an estimated 500 persons last night attended opening ceremonies on the First National Bank parking lot for the three-day celebration of Cape Girardeau's downtown white way lighting system; R.E.L. Lamkin of the Buckner-Ragsdale Co., who has spent 65 years in business, threw the switch to turn on the decorative and larger luminaries along Water, Main and Spanish streets, as well as cross streets of Broadway, Merriwether, Independence and Themis.

An incident two days ago in Common Pleas Courthouse Park that resulted in a charge of climbing on public property against a member of a Southeast Missouri State University fraternity has been ironed out through a little understanding; City Attorney A. Robert Pierce Jr. says he has dismissed the charge against the Pi Kappa Alpha member, who was accused of climbing on the Union soldier statue at the entrance to the park; the fraternity had assembled around the statue for a group picture when the arrest was made.