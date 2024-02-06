Out of the past: Nov. 17

1996

Dr. John Tudor of Brighton, England, speaks at both worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church in the morning; Tudor also shares information concerning the youth ministry in England with the junior and senior high school youth during Sunday school.

About 400 Girl Scouts gathered yesterday at Southeast Missouri State University for an international festival; international students at the university spoke with the girls, answered questions and taught a little about their homelands.

1971

Road crews are at work completing signing and last-minute work on a 36-mile section of Interstate 55 south from Festus to Brewer, Missouri, in Perry County, which is set to open to traffic tomorrow afternoon; the opening will leave only a 29-mile gap from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau, scheduled for completion next summer.

Plans to close the sanitary landfill in South Cape Girardeau and open another outside the city limits are revealed when a delegation protesting the new location appears before the City Council; Terry Patrick, vice president of City Sanitation Inc., says the new landfill will be on Highway 177 about a mile outside the city limits near the old landfill site of the company under its former operator; the 26 acres in the valley is to be leased from Ross Young.