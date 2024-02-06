Out of the past: Nov. 17

Dr. John Tudor of Brighton, England, speaks at both worship services at Centenary United Methodist Church in the morning; Tudor also shares information concerning the youth ministry in England with the junior and senior high school youth during Sunday school.
About 400 Girl Scouts gathered yesterday at Southeast Missouri State University for an international festival; international students at the university spoke with the girls, answered questions and taught a little about their homelands.
Road crews are at work completing signing and last-minute work on a 36-mile section of Interstate 55 south from Festus to Brewer, Missouri, in Perry County, which is set to open to traffic tomorrow afternoon; the opening will leave only a 29-mile gap from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau, scheduled for completion next summer.
Plans to close the sanitary landfill in South Cape Girardeau and open another outside the city limits are revealed when a delegation protesting the new location appears before the City Council; Terry Patrick, vice president of City Sanitation Inc., says the new landfill will be on Highway 177 about a mile outside the city limits near the old landfill site of the company under its former operator; the 26 acres in the valley is to be leased from Ross Young.
Formation of a farm co-operative store, sponsored by those affiliated with the County Farm Bureau, was announced Saturday; the store, to be opened shortly in Jackson, is designed to serve farmer-members in all parts of the county; the store will deal in seeds, feeds, gasoline, oils, equipment and other farm needs.
The State College Indians roll back into town late in the afternoon from Springfield, Missouri, where with an ease that characterized most of their conference play, they swept the Bears before them with a brilliant 27-0 victory yesterday; along with the win, the Indians bring home their third MIAA gridiron title; their undefeated season comes to a close for at least three of the Indians: end Rosco Branch, tackle Kenneth Knox and halfback Byford Barr.
Coming unattended all the way from Germany to St. Louis, Wilhelmina Fette, 78, and a resident of Germany all her life, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday to make her home with her daughter, Mrs. John Mehrle, on Gordonville Road; she was met in St. Louis by another daughter and her husband, Mrs. and Mr. M.J. Buck of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who brought her here; Fette had not seen her daughters for 30 years, they having left Germany in 1891.
Last night, the entire city of Jackson was in darkness and without water due to an accident at the municipal power plant shortly before 8 p.m.; C.F. Schnaare, the new superintendent, was seriously scalded about the legs and hip when the "mud-valve" of the boiler blew out, enveloping him in great volumes of steam; other employees heard his cries and managed to drag him to safety; two other employees, Jesse Bennett and Ozro Wells, were also scalded.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
