Out of the past: Nov. 17

1995

Tonight's Lorrie Morgan and Daryle Singletary concert at the Show Me Center has been canceled; the decision to call off the show was made yesterday morning by the promoter, Wisconsin-based Starshow Presents; fewer than 1,500 tickets had been sold.

An associate circuit judge from Stoddard County is named to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; Robert S. Barney is appointed by Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill the vacancy of retiring Judge George M. Flanigan.

1970

A petition demanding upgrading of the Jackson Fire Department was submitted to the Jackson City Council last night by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Besher, whose home was damaged by heat from a fire two weeks ago; the council accepted the petition, signed by 97 persons, and indicated many of the suggested improvements have already been initiated.

A moderate earthquake shook Southeast Missouri last night, but apparently few Cape Girardeans were aware of it; reports indicate Cape Girardeau was probably the northernmost point to feel the tremor; it was noticed as far south as Helena, Arkansas, and in Jackson, Tennessee.