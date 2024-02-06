Out of the past: Nov. 17

Tonight's Lorrie Morgan and Daryle Singletary concert at the Show Me Center has been canceled; the decision to call off the show was made yesterday morning by the promoter, Wisconsin-based Starshow Presents; fewer than 1,500 tickets had been sold.
An associate circuit judge from Stoddard County is named to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; Robert S. Barney is appointed by Gov. Mel Carnahan to fill the vacancy of retiring Judge George M. Flanigan.
A petition demanding upgrading of the Jackson Fire Department was submitted to the Jackson City Council last night by Mr. and Mrs. Harold Besher, whose home was damaged by heat from a fire two weeks ago; the council accepted the petition, signed by 97 persons, and indicated many of the suggested improvements have already been initiated.
A moderate earthquake shook Southeast Missouri last night, but apparently few Cape Girardeans were aware of it; reports indicate Cape Girardeau was probably the northernmost point to feel the tremor; it was noticed as far south as Helena, Arkansas, and in Jackson, Tennessee.
Cape Girardeau Mayor R.E. Beckman receives a letter from Charles G. Alexander, acting manager of the Reconstruction Finance Corporation office in St. Louis, saying the federal government is willing to lease Harris Field and all its facilities to the city for $50 per month; no mention is made of the city purchasing the airport.
A group of Texans has proposed purchasing the "Big Inch" and "Little Inch" pipe lines that cross the Mississippi River at Grays Point, Missouri; they would be used to pipe natural gas to eastern markets.
After spending half a day inspecting the Cape Girardeau Northern line from Jackson to Cape Girardeau, three officers with Missouri Pacific Railroad met last evening with members of the Chamber of Commerce; they told the Chamber the only way Mo-Pac can take immediate control of the C.G.N. is if Cape Girardeau finances improvements to the property via a loan of $100,000; Chamber members were quick to assure the railroad officials of their willingness to raise that amount.
Harry L. Albert, president of the Liberty National Insurance Co., raises his hand and voice and takes a solemn oath to support the constitutions of the United States and Missouri as a deputy constable for Cape Girardeau Township; he will serve under constable Casey Ransom.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
