Out of the past: Nov. 17

1993

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Word that the National Weather Service has revised the Mississippi River flood crest at Chester, Illinois, brought a sigh of relief in the Bois Brule Levee District yesterday; instead of cresting today at 32 feet, the river at Chester is expected to crest at 29.6 feet, 2.6 feet above flood stage.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board berate preliminary plans for a multi-purpose building in the city's new Osage Park; the $2 million building and development of Osage Park is being financed with surplus tax funds earmarked for Convention and Visitors Bureau activities and economic development; but one board member asserted, "... somebody's building a sports facility with our money."

1968

The Rev. Walter Keisker, pastor emeritus at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, is honored in ceremonies marking 45 years in the ministry, of which 30 years he was pastor of St. Paul Church; guest speaker at both morning worship services is the Rev. John Hermann of St. Louis, stewardship counselor of the Missouri Synod and a classmate of Keisker.

The congregation of Red Star Baptist Church recently voted to send the pastor and his wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Earl W. Tharp, on a Christian Bible Land Tour of the Holy Land and Greece; they will depart from New York Dec. 31 and return there Jan. 9; the congregation also voted to have a television program on KFVS-TV beginning Jan. 1.