Out of the past: Nov. 17

1992

By a 5-2 vote yesterday, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved spending excess tourism funds on a proposal that would expand sports and recreation facilities in two areas of the city; the action came after proponents of a proposal to purchase and renovate St. Vincent's College essentially conceded their claim to the tourism funds.

The recently formed Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association met Monday at Jackson; on unanimous votes, the seven-member board elected Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes as chairman, Joe Gambill as vice chairman and Jackson City Administrator Carl Talley as secretary/treasurer.

1967

Construction in Cape Girardeau has reached $5,140,285 so far this year, which is well above last year's final figure with two months left in 1967; city building permit records show the construction total this year is about $80,000 above last year's final tally; included in this year's permits are the new federal building and Hirsch Tower.

A major work of sculpture by James Garner, called "Variations on the Firebird," is dedicated at the new Language Arts Building at State College during an intermission of the play, "Becket"; the work is a gift of the Paul Buckmueller family of Sikeston, Missouri, in memory of Jane Buckmueller, who died in August; Paul Buckmueller was architect and designer of the Language Arts Building.