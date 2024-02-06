Out of the past: Nov. 17

By a 5-2 vote yesterday, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved spending excess tourism funds on a proposal that would expand sports and recreation facilities in two areas of the city; the action came after proponents of a proposal to purchase and renovate St. Vincent's College essentially conceded their claim to the tourism funds.
The recently formed Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association met Monday at Jackson; on unanimous votes, the seven-member board elected Cape Girardeau Mayor Gene Rhodes as chairman, Joe Gambill as vice chairman and Jackson City Administrator Carl Talley as secretary/treasurer.
Construction in Cape Girardeau has reached $5,140,285 so far this year, which is well above last year's final figure with two months left in 1967; city building permit records show the construction total this year is about $80,000 above last year's final tally; included in this year's permits are the new federal building and Hirsch Tower.
A major work of sculpture by James Garner, called "Variations on the Firebird," is dedicated at the new Language Arts Building at State College during an intermission of the play, "Becket"; the work is a gift of the Paul Buckmueller family of Sikeston, Missouri, in memory of Jane Buckmueller, who died in August; Paul Buckmueller was architect and designer of the Language Arts Building.
Lt. Howard C. Allers, 26, son of Mrs. Addie Allers of Jackson, formerly of Cape Girardeau, has been reported missing in action in the China theater of the war; Allers is a pilot in the Army Air Forces.
Cape Girardeau shade trees are being trimmed to eliminate some of the trouble experienced with electric power lines and to remove a danger to the public, according to J.M. McLain, superintendent of power distribution for the Missouri Utilities Co.; McLain says the company doesn't want to butcher trees, but that it is important that the high lines be maintained in a safe way.
Erma Kochtitzky, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John S. Kochtitzky, leaves in the morning for Washington, having been appointed to a position as stenographer in the government service, starting at a salary of $1,100; she is the seventh graduate of the Cape Girardeau Business College to get good appointments with the government at Washington.
The Rev. C. Moenig, Catholic priest at New Hamburg, Missouri, was here Friday on business; he told Sam Carter, the dairy cattle expert for the Southeast Missouri Trust Co., he has just received a car load of Holstein cattle from Wisconsin for his farm near Benton, Missouri; for a year or more, Moenig has been spending much time and money promoting dairying in the hill country of Scott County.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.