Out of the past: Nov. 16

1998

For 39 years, Myron "Whitey" and Jackie Anderson have been surrounded by books in their small downtown store; that's long enough, they say, and they're ready to turn to a new page in their lives; the Andersons are retiring from their Metro News Bookstore; a book store and news agency has been located at 415 Broadway for more than 60 years.

The Cape Girardeau school board approves a change in its naming policy after having suspended the naming committee's action last month to reconsider making the change; the new policy does not designate whether a person be living or deceased to have his name considered; the old policy, which was adopted in 1992, required that a person be dead for at least three years before his name could be considered; the committee is again tasked with naming Cape Girardeau's new elementary school.

1973

There are strong indications that a majority of the County Court judges will reject the City of Jackson's offer to trade, with the county, property on which to build the proposed law enforcement complex, but instead authorize its construction on a 23-acre tract of County Farm property in Cape Girardeau; this was apparent after Jackson Mayor Carlton Meyer and City Administrator Carl Talley proposed yesterday to trade the city-owned property abutting Washington and North High streets in Jackson for county-owned property which contains the present jail.

Twenty-one hundred square feet of wall space sounds like a lot, but it's not when you start hanging 324 paintings; that's the task facing the staff of the 27th annual Southeast Missourian Art Exhibition; topped only by the 1970 show, for which 339 paintings were hung throughout the downstairs business offices and display rooms in the office building, the 1973 exhibition is being hung on pegboard panels in the large second floor area recently vacated by the newsroom; the exhibition will be open for viewing there the next two weekends.