Out of the past: Nov. 16

1997

The Cape Girardeau School District is experiencing its busiest period in recent memory; a $14 million bond issue was successfully passed earlier in the year to finance upgrading, construction and expansion of district facilities; conceptual drawings are being sketched, principals have been chosen and in some cases, dirt is being moved and foundations are being laid; and in the midst of it all, the district has had to seek credit to meet its financial obligations for the next two months; a tax anticipation note worth up to $1.2 million will be sought from NationsBank, because balances are down to about $962,000, which won't cover the nearly $1.2 million worth of payroll checks staff will receive next week.

Gianetta Baker of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, earned the Salvation Army's highest award in the Sunbeam Program; Baker received the Commissioner's Sunbeam Award Friday during a Court of Honor at the Salvation Army from Rita Summit, divisional guard director from St. Louis; the Sunbeam Award is held only by 4,220 girls nationwide.

1972

The small number of Black persons taking the Civil Service Commission examinations two days this week illustrates the difficulty the City of Cape Girardeau is experiencing in obtaining qualified Blacks for its fire and police departments; there was only one Black among the 20 applicants for firefighter and one among the 21 police applicants who were tested in the Central Junior High School cafeteria.

Charles E. Knote, who came to Cape Girardeau 23 years ago to start a chemical business attacking insects at home, store and in the field, is Cape Girardeau County's 1972 Friend of Agriculture; Knote received the award last night from the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce at its annual Area Appreciation Night at the Arena Building.