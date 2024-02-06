Out of the past: Nov. 16

1946

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Getting down to business with their shotguns and dogs, Bollinger County farmers and livestock owners have dispatched 40 wolves since November 1945; they are members of the Bollinger County Wolf Club and evidently have now thinned out the hungry predators pretty decidedly; bounties of $12 for wolf pups or $25 for grown wolves are paid by the club, plus a $5 bounty by the county for each wolf shot.

Christmas may be over a month away, but toys are quickly disappearing from Cape Girardeau shelves; construction sets of steel, steel trucks and construction toys, electric trains and some rubber toys have taken over the spots occupied by the cardboard and wood items prevalent during the war; in addition, Christmas tree lights, for indoor and outdoor use, are available in limited quantities, but the demand for them is great; such lights were unavailable during the war years.

1921

The lot belonging to the city, and located at the corner of Lorimier and William streets, is to be made into a small city park and playground; the City Council has ordered more dirt to be hauled in to fill up the back part of the lot; several hundred wagon loads of dirt, taken out in the excavation for the basement of the Carnegie Library, have already been put on the lot, and more will be added; the lot was given the city by Don Louis Lorimier with the condition that it never be sold and that it be used as a park.

Members of First Christian Church, Sprigg and Themis streets, voted Monday evening to empower the church board to purchase the H.A. Nussbaum property, adjoining the church property on the north; Nussbaum has agreed to sell the property for $6,000 and make a $200 contribution to the church.

