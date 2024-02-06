Out of the past: Nov. 16

Construction of a 15-unit affordable-housing project will begin Monday at the site of one of the units, 1025 Good Hope St.; a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with developers, investors and local and state officials participating; construction of the first five 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom homes will begin Monday.
Bob Rosenquist, 73, of Scott City joined the ranks of musical legends that include Gene Autry, Dale Evans, Merle Haggard and Mel Tillis, when he was inducted into the national Western Swing Society Hall of Fame in August; Rosenquist has played trumpet with lots of bands throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois since his high school days, playing everything from country music to big-band sounds.
A wild fire north of Cape Rock Village that destroyed a vacant house and barn yesterday and a blaze which caused heavy smoke damage inside Jordan Office Equipment and Supply, 700 Broadway, early today have kept firefighters busy during the past 24 hours; the fire Monday was on the farm of Harold Miles, and was handled largely by the Cape County Civil Defense Unit, volunteers and state Forest Department firefighters.
State College's Faculty Senate hearing committee has approved a new degree study program in general education; before the program becomes part of the curriculum, it must be approved by the college president, Dr. Mark F. Scully, and the Board of Regents; the new program will allow students to graduate without declaring a major field.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Getting down to business with their shotguns and dogs, Bollinger County farmers and livestock owners have dispatched 40 wolves since November 1945; they are members of the Bollinger County Wolf Club and evidently have now thinned out the hungry predators pretty decidedly; bounties of $12 for wolf pups or $25 for grown wolves are paid by the club, plus a $5 bounty by the county for each wolf shot.
Christmas may be over a month away, but toys are quickly disappearing from Cape Girardeau shelves; construction sets of steel, steel trucks and construction toys, electric trains and some rubber toys have taken over the spots occupied by the cardboard and wood items prevalent during the war; in addition, Christmas tree lights, for indoor and outdoor use, are available in limited quantities, but the demand for them is great; such lights were unavailable during the war years.
The lot belonging to the city, and located at the corner of Lorimier and William streets, is to be made into a small city park and playground; the City Council has ordered more dirt to be hauled in to fill up the back part of the lot; several hundred wagon loads of dirt, taken out in the excavation for the basement of the Carnegie Library, have already been put on the lot, and more will be added; the lot was given the city by Don Louis Lorimier with the condition that it never be sold and that it be used as a park.
Members of First Christian Church, Sprigg and Themis streets, voted Monday evening to empower the church board to purchase the H.A. Nussbaum property, adjoining the church property on the north; Nussbaum has agreed to sell the property for $6,000 and make a $200 contribution to the church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
