Out of the past: Nov. 16

1994

Max Stovall, who lost a race for 2nd District associate county commissioner last week by a narrow margin, has asked Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller for a recount; Stovall lost to Republican Joe Gambill by 39 votes.

School administrators are imposing a more restrictive dress code at Cape Girardeau Central High School in an effort to discourage gang and gang-like attire; the dress code will take effect once the students are notified, possibly as early as tomorrow.

1969

"Discovering God Today" is the theme of a program presented in the afternoon at Notre Dame High School; the Rev. Thomas Lay, S.J., of St. Louis University, blends film, discussion and lecture to lead the adult group in discovering "the beauty of God in Christian life."

A special service is conducted in the morning to rededicate the renovated sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church at Shawneetown; the Rev. Robert Koenig, pastor, is in charge of the service; the Rev. Henry Luker, a former pastor, delivers the sermon; work done at the church includes installation of a new gas furnace, the old chimney removed, a new sacristy added to the northwest side of the building and the altar, pulpit and lectern refinished with hardwood paneling.