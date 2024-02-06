Out of the past: Nov. 16

Max Stovall, who lost a race for 2nd District associate county commissioner last week by a narrow margin, has asked Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller for a recount; Stovall lost to Republican Joe Gambill by 39 votes.
School administrators are imposing a more restrictive dress code at Cape Girardeau Central High School in an effort to discourage gang and gang-like attire; the dress code will take effect once the students are notified, possibly as early as tomorrow.
"Discovering God Today" is the theme of a program presented in the afternoon at Notre Dame High School; the Rev. Thomas Lay, S.J., of St. Louis University, blends film, discussion and lecture to lead the adult group in discovering "the beauty of God in Christian life."
A special service is conducted in the morning to rededicate the renovated sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church at Shawneetown; the Rev. Robert Koenig, pastor, is in charge of the service; the Rev. Henry Luker, a former pastor, delivers the sermon; work done at the church includes installation of a new gas furnace, the old chimney removed, a new sacristy added to the northwest side of the building and the altar, pulpit and lectern refinished with hardwood paneling.
The latest addition to archives of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is a short but comprehensive history of the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas, ably written by Judge J. Henry Caruthers, present judge of that court; the 47-page booklet, printed by The Missourian Printing and Stationery Co., contains 17 illustrations.
Vandals have wrecked the wooden cross that the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society had erected at the grave of the Cherokee Indian "princess," who died on the Trail of Tears after crossing the Mississippi River in the winter of 1839; plans are being made to place a more substantial marker over Otahki's grave in the hope that it will be spared by despoilers.
The Security State Bank, with a capital of $40,000, was organized Friday evening, to be established on Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau; chosen as president of the bank was John S. Medley; first vice president, James A. Kinder; second vice president, John A. Withers; secretary-treasurer, Otto Eggimann.
Louis Hecht, an enterprising young merchant of Cape Girardeau, marries Alma Sigoloff, daughter of Samuel Sigoloff of St. Louis, in "The Old Home," a Jewish synagogue at St. Louis; the bride and groom depart immediately for Chicago, where they will spend a short honeymoon trip.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.