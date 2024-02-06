Out of the past: Nov. 16

What was first described as a "small" tornado that struck the Delta, Chaffee and Blomeyer, Missouri, areas Sunday morning may have been two small tornadoes or one "large" one which jumped and skipped; the tornado, high winds and flash flooding left death and destruction in its wake, including two people who died as they tried to cross rain-swollen creeks in their vehicles.
The Area Wide United Way tops 90 percent of its fund-raising campaign goal of $500,000; about $50,000 is still needed for the campaign to make its goal.
It is announced that a corporation representing 16 area Lutheran congregations -- the Lutheran Home for the Aged -- has bought a 36.9-acre tract on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau for the construction of a nursing-retirement home for Lutherans; the property, acquired from Augusta Ebert, is on the south side of Bloomfield near Edgewood Drive.
Cape Girardeau area customers of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. will pay higher rates, if the Missouri Pubic Service Commission approves a new rate schedule filed in Jefferson City yesterday; customers in the Cape Girardeau group -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City -- would pay 75 cents more a month for one-party residence homes, 70 cents more for two-party residence phones and $2.50 more in one-party business phones.
Col. L.B. Feagin, in charge of the U.S. Engineers office in St. Louis, conducted a public hearing here yesterday afternoon about flood control for Cape Girardeau; the two railroads, most of the industrial plants of the community and other interests were represented; some suggestions were made, but most said it is the engineers' job to work out a plan of protection for the riverfront area.
Fire at 3:15 a.m. destroys the Cape Girardeau roller skating rink, a building 175 feet long on Highway 61 at Bloomfield Road; L.F. Brenneissen of Cape Girardeau owned the frame building and operated the rink; the east wing of the big building housed an automobile service station operated by R.W. Seagraves and his father, E.W. Seagraves, of Cape Girardeau.
The Scott County Court has approved the money to extend the Illmo-Commerce Road to connect with Second Street; the road will be about 5 miles long, and the court appropriated $7,000 for grading and $10,000 for bridges and graveling of the road.
Preliminary steps have been taken by the Civic Association toward the erection of a permanent memorial to the Cape Girardeau boys who have been in the service of their country; it is the great desire to construct a handsome building to be used for recreation purposes and dedicate it to the boys.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.