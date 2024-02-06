Out of the past: Nov. 16

1993

What was first described as a "small" tornado that struck the Delta, Chaffee and Blomeyer, Missouri, areas Sunday morning may have been two small tornadoes or one "large" one which jumped and skipped; the tornado, high winds and flash flooding left death and destruction in its wake, including two people who died as they tried to cross rain-swollen creeks in their vehicles.

The Area Wide United Way tops 90 percent of its fund-raising campaign goal of $500,000; about $50,000 is still needed for the campaign to make its goal.

1968

It is announced that a corporation representing 16 area Lutheran congregations -- the Lutheran Home for the Aged -- has bought a 36.9-acre tract on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau for the construction of a nursing-retirement home for Lutherans; the property, acquired from Augusta Ebert, is on the south side of Bloomfield near Edgewood Drive.

Cape Girardeau area customers of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. will pay higher rates, if the Missouri Pubic Service Commission approves a new rate schedule filed in Jefferson City yesterday; customers in the Cape Girardeau group -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City -- would pay 75 cents more a month for one-party residence homes, 70 cents more for two-party residence phones and $2.50 more in one-party business phones.