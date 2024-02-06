Out of the past: Nov. 16

Ruby Stone, 88, was carried from her burning house at 107 N. Park Ave. by two passersby last night, an action acting fire chief Max Jauch says may have saved her life; she was treated and released from a local hospital; Stone's upstairs neighbor, Walt Walker, 57, was uninjured; the house was destroyed by the fast-moving flames.
Architects with Christner Partnership Inc. of St. Louis present the plans for two schools, a middle school and an elementary school, to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; the price tag for the project, which includes construction of the schools as well as an addition to Jefferson School and air conditioning of all the city's public schools, is placed at $22.2 million-plus.
State College professor Milton W. Ueleke has given the school an astronomical telescope; using the telescope, students can observe sun spots, but mainly will be used to study the moon and various planets.
Junior and senior pupils from nine area high schools participate in the annual Vocational School and College Night at Cape Girardeau Central High School; they hear 27 educators speak on the various phases of their individual college or technical schools.
The Cape Girardeau County Council of Defense, preparing for Cape Girardeau's first blackout, part of a nine-state test at 10 p.m. Dec. 14, held its second alert yesterday afternoon; in the drill, theoretical havoc was dealt to the city by enemy bombers, but firemen and auxiliary firemen, rescue squads, first-aid squads, demolition groups and others in the intricate system worked smoothly to assure officials all was ready for the big test.
The Rigdon Laundry, 22 N. Sprigg St., reopens with a skeleton workforce of 14 people; more will be called to jobs at the plant tomorrow; the laundry had been closed down since July 17 because of a labor strike.
Not from fear of any aerial raid or Zeppelin bombardment, but because of a shortage of coal, Jackson has been dark and gloomy for three or four nights; none of the street lights, except the white way around the public square, has been working lately; commercial and residential lights are in running order as usual.
Oscar R. Payne, a draftee from Scott County, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday from Camp Funston, Kansas, where he was released from further Army service because of a weak heart; Houck Giboney, a Cape Girardeau boy who was drafted for service in the Army, also has been released, but he hasn't yet returned home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
