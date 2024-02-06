Out of the past: Nov. 16

1992

Ruby Stone, 88, was carried from her burning house at 107 N. Park Ave. by two passersby last night, an action acting fire chief Max Jauch says may have saved her life; she was treated and released from a local hospital; Stone's upstairs neighbor, Walt Walker, 57, was uninjured; the house was destroyed by the fast-moving flames.

Architects with Christner Partnership Inc. of St. Louis present the plans for two schools, a middle school and an elementary school, to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; the price tag for the project, which includes construction of the schools as well as an addition to Jefferson School and air conditioning of all the city's public schools, is placed at $22.2 million-plus.

1967

State College professor Milton W. Ueleke has given the school an astronomical telescope; using the telescope, students can observe sun spots, but mainly will be used to study the moon and various planets.

Junior and senior pupils from nine area high schools participate in the annual Vocational School and College Night at Cape Girardeau Central High School; they hear 27 educators speak on the various phases of their individual college or technical schools.