Out of the past: Nov. 15

1998

The Southeast Missourian announces the start of its "Pie in the Sky Bake-off"; the contest goes hand-in-hand with a new reader "Recipe Swap" column that debuts Dec. 2; readers are encouraged to submit their favorite pie recipes; winners in five categories will be announced Dec. 16, along with publication of all the entries.

Two members of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau were recently honored for their work with Scouting troops; Shirley Sullivan and Bill Wickham were honored for their work both at the church and in the community; Wickham has been a Scoutmaster with Troop 4 for 23 years and has been a Cubmaster and Webelo leader for nine years; he received a Scoutmaster Award of Merit; Sullivan has been active in scouting for at least 10 years, as a den leader and day camp chairman; she also has been involved in Girl Scouts; she received a God and Service Award.

1973

An opinion of Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth, which disallows clerks in counties where voter registration prior to statewide enactment this year to receive extra pay for added voter registration duties has come under fire by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; Crites, a Democrat, says the Republican attorney general's opinion apparently "does to consider the intent of the Legislature" when, in 1969, it enacted a law that allows county clerks to be paid an extra $1,500 annually for handling registration duties.

A new Howard Johnson Motel is under construction at the southwest corner of Route K and Interstate 55; grading has been virtually completed and paving of the parking area around the complex will begin shortly to provide a work platform for the building's construction during the winter and spring months; the structure will include an L-shaped, two-story facility with 84 guest units, interior and exterior swimming pools, a restaurant with approximately 219 seating capacity, three meeting rooms with about 300 seating capacity, spacious lobby and parking for 202 automobiles.