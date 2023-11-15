Out of the past: Nov. 15

The Southeast Missourian announces the start of its "Pie in the Sky Bake-off"; the contest goes hand-in-hand with a new reader "Recipe Swap" column that debuts Dec. 2; readers are encouraged to submit their favorite pie recipes; winners in five categories will be announced Dec. 16, along with publication of all the entries.
Two members of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau were recently honored for their work with Scouting troops; Shirley Sullivan and Bill Wickham were honored for their work both at the church and in the community; Wickham has been a Scoutmaster with Troop 4 for 23 years and has been a Cubmaster and Webelo leader for nine years; he received a Scoutmaster Award of Merit; Sullivan has been active in scouting for at least 10 years, as a den leader and day camp chairman; she also has been involved in Girl Scouts; she received a God and Service Award.
An opinion of Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth, which disallows clerks in counties where voter registration prior to statewide enactment this year to receive extra pay for added voter registration duties has come under fire by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rusby C. Crites; Crites, a Democrat, says the Republican attorney general's opinion apparently "does to consider the intent of the Legislature" when, in 1969, it enacted a law that allows county clerks to be paid an extra $1,500 annually for handling registration duties.
A new Howard Johnson Motel is under construction at the southwest corner of Route K and Interstate 55; grading has been virtually completed and paving of the parking area around the complex will begin shortly to provide a work platform for the building's construction during the winter and spring months; the structure will include an L-shaped, two-story facility with 84 guest units, interior and exterior swimming pools, a restaurant with approximately 219 seating capacity, three meeting rooms with about 300 seating capacity, spacious lobby and parking for 202 automobiles.
Sale of the extensive properties of the Southeast Missouri Telephone Co. to Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., headquartered in St. Louis, is reliably reported; details of the transaction can't be learned, but it is understood that Southwestern Bell, operating in Missouri and other states in the Southwest, has purchased a majority of the shares of stock in the district company.
Cape Girardeau's longtime need for a second police car to augment law enforcement is solved, and without cost, when the City Council enters into an agreement with Harris Motor Car Co. to supply the vehicle; under the agreement, the company will supply a black, 1948 Dodge automobile without cost and turn title over to the city for 50,000 miles use; the only obligation to the city is that it allow a small inscription to be placed on the back of the machine to the effect that the auto is furnished by Harris Motor Car Co.
As a result of its recent inspection of the County Poor Farm, the Board of Visitors is recommending to the County Court the erection of markers over the graves of this county's poor and helpless who have died and are buried at the farm since it was established in 1874; a similar recommendation was made last year, but no action was taken.
The Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad switching problem and its ultimate results on shippers served by that road are in the hands of Frisco Railroad officials; George Cross, manager of the West End Fuel Co. and the Cape Girardeau Press Brick Co., who carried the fight of the shippers for service over the C.G.N. to the Frisco, is home; while nothing is certain, Cross does say the attitude of the railroad officials was encouraging.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
