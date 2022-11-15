Out of the past: Nov. 15

1997

Every September, somewhere in Southern Illinois, flocks of Canada geese form their familiar "V" while hunting for a corn, sorghum or soybean field, a lake or farm pond, in the first migration from the north; flights will continue through the winter, and by the time the northern visitors start their trek back next year, as many as a million geese will have visited the Southern Illinois area; goose hunters could start firing a half-hour before sunrise today, as the 1997 season opened in the four counties of Alexander, Union, Williamson and Jackson; but few if any shots are heard, as the birds haven't made it to this area yet.

Most of the nearly 400,000 deer hunters in Missouri take to the woods today, the first day of the state's 11-day firearms deer season; enforcing the laws that govern hunters will be 170 conservation agents in the protection division of the Missouri Department of Conservation -- generally only one agent per county; firearms deer season runs through Nov. 25.

1972

Pupils begin occupying the new West Lane Elementary School; fourth and fifth grades are moved to the new building, and sixth grades and special education will move in tomorrow morning; generally, the classrooms are equipped with new furniture, and each youngster will simply take the contents of his desk to the new school with him.

With Thanksgiving still a week away, Cape Girardeau residents are shopping early and filling grocery carts with all the goodies that go into delicious holiday "fixin's"; as tradition dictates, turkey ranks number one again this year as star of the Thanksgiving feast; retail store managers here report turkey is indeed the best buy this year; prices for hens, which are smaller and more tender than toms, range from approximately 38 to 48 cents per pound; toms are going for as low as 32 cents a pound.