Out of the past: Nov. 15

Suggesting a new federal courthouse should be nearer the interstate for better access, a developer has submitted a proposal to the General Services Administration for a site on Cape Girardeau's west end; DSW Development Corp. of Cape Girardeau, a subsidiary of Drury Southwest Inc., proposed a four-acre site just west of Interstate 55 between Kell Farm Drive and Siemers Drive; the site is just north of Bloomfield Road; the federal government has proposed to build the courthouse downtown in an area south of the Federal Building.
Non-essential personnel at the Federal Building in Cape Girardeau began leaving work yesterday about 9:30 a.m., an hour after the White House ordered the government be shut down; Social Security and Internal Revenue Service workers were told to leave work and listen to media reports on when they should return.
A meeting of the four United Churches of Christ in the area is held in the evening at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland; the meeting begins with a covered-dish meal, after which a program on stewardship is presented.
The fall mission festival of Hanover Lutheran Church is observed in the morning during the regular worship hour, with the Rev. Walter Harms of St. Louis as guest speaker; Harms served the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod as a missionary in Japan for 11 years.
A representative for the Reconstruction Finance Corporation is in Cape Girardeau to discuss with city and Chamber of Commerce officials disposition of Cape Girardeau's war-built airport, Harris Field; the portion of the tract occupied by buildings, about 60 acres, is owned by the government, and the flight areas are under lease from private owners.
The Farm Security Administration has accepted the bid of a group of St. Louisans to purchase the Delmo housing colonies in Southeast Missouri for resale to the tenants; the plan is to resell the 549 homes to the occupants at an average price of $800, with a down payment of $100 in each case, the remainder to be paid at a rate of $7.50 a month.
The first snow of the season fell in Cape Girardeau last night, and there is another flurry this morning; this is somewhat earlier than the first snow of last season.
"Tigers" was the name almost unanimously agreed upon for Cape Girardeau Central High School's football team by a student committee; members of the committee canvassed different classes yesterday, asking for suggestions for a mascot; they received several names, such as "wildcats," "cougars," "swampcats" and almost every other member of the feline family; later in the day, snappy yells of "Tigers" are heard from the Central boosters during the football game with Sikeston, Missouri, which the kitties lose, 3-0.
Sharon K. Sanders
