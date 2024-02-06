Out of the past: Nov. 15

1995

Suggesting a new federal courthouse should be nearer the interstate for better access, a developer has submitted a proposal to the General Services Administration for a site on Cape Girardeau's west end; DSW Development Corp. of Cape Girardeau, a subsidiary of Drury Southwest Inc., proposed a four-acre site just west of Interstate 55 between Kell Farm Drive and Siemers Drive; the site is just north of Bloomfield Road; the federal government has proposed to build the courthouse downtown in an area south of the Federal Building.

Non-essential personnel at the Federal Building in Cape Girardeau began leaving work yesterday about 9:30 a.m., an hour after the White House ordered the government be shut down; Social Security and Internal Revenue Service workers were told to leave work and listen to media reports on when they should return.

1970

A meeting of the four United Churches of Christ in the area is held in the evening at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland; the meeting begins with a covered-dish meal, after which a program on stewardship is presented.

The fall mission festival of Hanover Lutheran Church is observed in the morning during the regular worship hour, with the Rev. Walter Harms of St. Louis as guest speaker; Harms served the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod as a missionary in Japan for 11 years.