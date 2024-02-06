Out of the past: Nov. 15

Greg Chenoweth was picked from a list of 160 applicants as Cape Girardeau's new airport manager; he comes here from Hutchinson, Kansas, where he was in charge of the airport since 1986.
John Jordan took the oath of office Monday, becoming sheriff of Cape Girardeau County; Jordan, who had worked as a lieutenant in charge of investigations during he administration of former sheriff Norman Copeland, will serve the remainder of Copeland's term, which expires Dec. 31, 1996.
Entrance and exit from Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau's southern city limits will be expedited under a program approved by the State Highway Commission in response to a request made in March; the commission has given approval to the construction of two ramps on I-55, one leading to the northbound lane and the other providing exit from the southbound lane.
The regular prep football season is over for another year, and it's a season Cape Girardeau Central Tigers will long remember; the Bengals went through a nine-game schedule unbeaten, copping the Northern Division title; the climax came Friday night at Perryville, Missouri, where the Tigers defeated the Pirates, 35-0.
Pfc. Paul Schreiner, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Schreiner of Jackson, previously reported missing, was killed in action in France Oct. 10, the parents have been advised.
Officials with the district fair are making plans for development of the new city park into a fine postwar district fair plant; a half-dozen or more additional buildings have been suggested to be constructed at the park, including barns for beef and dairy cattle, race and saddle horses, mules and heavy horses, hogs and sheep, and a structure for the 4-H Clubs and Future Farmers of America; it has also been suggested the grandstand seating be enlarged.
At the meeting of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club last night, E.A. Hart, manager of Missouri Public Utilities Co. and manager of Cape Girardeau-Jackson Interurban Railway Co., explains how the service of the electric railway can be bettered; he said the street railway company was owned by several St. Louis men and not by the utilities company, as was the common belief; they are willing to continue the railway service, if businessmen here make them a loan of $15,000 to buy four new streetcars.
A delightful time was spent by 125 guests of the Daughters of the American Revolution yesterday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Deal on College Hill; while the young folks danced downstairs and social groups of women were formed in the parlors, the men played pool, and games of bridge were carried on in the parlors upstairs.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
