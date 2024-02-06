Out of the past: Nov. 15

1994

Greg Chenoweth was picked from a list of 160 applicants as Cape Girardeau's new airport manager; he comes here from Hutchinson, Kansas, where he was in charge of the airport since 1986.

John Jordan took the oath of office Monday, becoming sheriff of Cape Girardeau County; Jordan, who had worked as a lieutenant in charge of investigations during he administration of former sheriff Norman Copeland, will serve the remainder of Copeland's term, which expires Dec. 31, 1996.

1969

Entrance and exit from Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau's southern city limits will be expedited under a program approved by the State Highway Commission in response to a request made in March; the commission has given approval to the construction of two ramps on I-55, one leading to the northbound lane and the other providing exit from the southbound lane.

The regular prep football season is over for another year, and it's a season Cape Girardeau Central Tigers will long remember; the Bengals went through a nine-game schedule unbeaten, copping the Northern Division title; the climax came Friday night at Perryville, Missouri, where the Tigers defeated the Pirates, 35-0.