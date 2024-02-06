Out of the past: Nov 15

Emergency workers were busy yesterday afternoon and into the night trying to repair the damage caused by a tornado, high winds, and flash flooding that struck the region earlier in the day; the tornado struck between 10 and 10:30 a.m. near Blomeyer and Delta; rains, meanwhile, led to flash flooding and evacuations in Marble Hill, Missouri, Old Appleton and Burfordville.
The Cape Girardeau City Council votes to move forward with a plan for soliciting proposals and selecting an excursion gambling boat operator by March 7; the council also agrees to conduct monthly public meetings as part of the council agenda to update citizens on the selection process.
Described by its administrator -- H.S. Wright -- as "one of the very first facilities in Southern Missouri which will qualify for extended care under provisions of the Medicare act," Cape La Croix Manor, Inc., is set for official opening Sunday; the nursing and extended care center, located on Route W, an accommodate 120 patients.
Changes in the organization of the Cape Girardeau Police Department are announced by Chief Irvin E. Beard; Patrolman Jack Theriac and Sgt. Eugene J. Gessert have been reassigned from temporary duty with the criminal division to regular patrol duty; Patrolmen Dennis L. Penrod and James Crites have been assigned to temporary duty with the investigative division for at least three months; in addition Sgt. Lon J. Buie has received permanent assignment to the criminal division.
Maj. Frank W. Hall of Cape Girardeau, with the American forces in Italy, performed the first surgical operation in Italy after the invasion by the Allied forces; for this he has been awarded a special citation.
The Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers will be idle this week as far as a football is concerned, but will be looking forward to their final game of the season to be played in Houck Field Stadium on Thanksgiving Day with the Jackson High Indians.
At a meeting of the city board of health in the afternoon, a resolution is adopted to partly lift the ban which had been placed on the city because of the influenza epidemic; the churches of Cape Girardeau may have one-hour services Sunday morning, but no evening services or Sunday school will be held; on Monday, all schools in the city except the Normal School will be allowed to open; picture shows will also reopen Monday.
Jackson housewives have begun a movement to petition retail merchants of the city to again establish delivery of goods to homes; several months ago, merchants inaugurated the cash-and-carry-system; yesterday, merchants discussed the situation and resolved that no deliveries will be made, and that the ladies' petition will be refused.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
