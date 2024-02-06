Out of the past: Nov 15

1993

Emergency workers were busy yesterday afternoon and into the night trying to repair the damage caused by a tornado, high winds, and flash flooding that struck the region earlier in the day; the tornado struck between 10 and 10:30 a.m. near Blomeyer and Delta; rains, meanwhile, led to flash flooding and evacuations in Marble Hill, Missouri, Old Appleton and Burfordville.

The Cape Girardeau City Council votes to move forward with a plan for soliciting proposals and selecting an excursion gambling boat operator by March 7; the council also agrees to conduct monthly public meetings as part of the council agenda to update citizens on the selection process.

1968

Described by its administrator -- H.S. Wright -- as "one of the very first facilities in Southern Missouri which will qualify for extended care under provisions of the Medicare act," Cape La Croix Manor, Inc., is set for official opening Sunday; the nursing and extended care center, located on Route W, an accommodate 120 patients.

Changes in the organization of the Cape Girardeau Police Department are announced by Chief Irvin E. Beard; Patrolman Jack Theriac and Sgt. Eugene J. Gessert have been reassigned from temporary duty with the criminal division to regular patrol duty; Patrolmen Dennis L. Penrod and James Crites have been assigned to temporary duty with the investigative division for at least three months; in addition Sgt. Lon J. Buie has received permanent assignment to the criminal division.