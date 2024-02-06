Out of the past: Nov. 15

1992

The congregation of Second Baptist Church celebrates its 125th anniversary with special events, including a dinner after the morning worship service; the anniversary observance is held during the afternoon services; guests include the Rev. Johnny Thomas and members of the congregation from New Bethel Baptist Church.

The 20th anniversary of Cape Rock Church of God is observed; guest speaker at the morning worship is the Rev. Wendell Starnes, who served the church in the late 1970s.

1967

Procter & Gamble Co. is "seriously considering" Cape Girardeau as the location for a major production center; the company announces purchase options have been taken on two sites, 1,000 to 1,200 acres in area, north of the city; if plans materialize, the initial plant would employ 200 people.

Reginald E. Mitchell, a Cape Girardeau Central High School senior and a part-time employee of The Missourian, has been chosen as one of 1,028 finalists from all over the nation in the National Achievement Scholarship Program for outstanding black pupils; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Mitchell.