Out of the past: Nov. 15

The congregation of Second Baptist Church celebrates its 125th anniversary with special events, including a dinner after the morning worship service; the anniversary observance is held during the afternoon services; guests include the Rev. Johnny Thomas and members of the congregation from New Bethel Baptist Church.
The 20th anniversary of Cape Rock Church of God is observed; guest speaker at the morning worship is the Rev. Wendell Starnes, who served the church in the late 1970s.
Procter & Gamble Co. is "seriously considering" Cape Girardeau as the location for a major production center; the company announces purchase options have been taken on two sites, 1,000 to 1,200 acres in area, north of the city; if plans materialize, the initial plant would employ 200 people.
Reginald E. Mitchell, a Cape Girardeau Central High School senior and a part-time employee of The Missourian, has been chosen as one of 1,028 finalists from all over the nation in the National Achievement Scholarship Program for outstanding black pupils; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Mitchell.
Dr. Samuel D. Press of St. Louis, president emeritus of Eden Theological Seminary, son of a former pastor of Salem Evangelical Church, six miles southeast of Jackson, is guest speaker at Immanuel Evangelical Church, when the 75th anniversary of its founding is celebrated; Immanuel was founded in 1867, when a group of interested residents of Jackson asked the Rev. Frederick Kies to conduct services.
The Foursquare Church, of which the Rev. Evelyn Taylor is pastor, moved last week from 421a Broadway to a building at 402 S. Sprigg St.; the congregation has had its place of worship at the Broadway location since it was organized three years ago.
When doctors go to the public schools in the morning to vaccinate children whose parents had given their written consent, they find the lists of those who opposed the treatment melting away rapidly, if not disappearing altogether.
W.T. Slaughter of Cape Girardeau visits The Republican newspaper office to give his views on Americanism; he says because he is a socialist, he has been suspected of not being loyal, so he wants it distinctly understood before all things he is an American and loyal to the government.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
