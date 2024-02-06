Out of the past: Nov. 14

1998

The Safe House for Women yesterday received a check for $217,500 from the Federal Home Loan Bank to purchase an eight-unit apartment complex in Cape Girardeau; the facility will provide transitional housing for women who are leaving the women's shelter to start new, independent lives.

One of every five full-time employees at Southeast Missouri State University makes over $50,000 annually, salary records show; Southeast has 941 full-time employees, and 201 make over $50,000; last year, 192 Southeast employees made more than $50,000; the overall average salary for all Southeast employees is $36,648, but women still lag behind men in average salaries in many job classifications; since being hired as university president in 1996, Dr. Dale Nitzschke has pushed for greater diversity in both the student body and the campus workforce.

1973

The sights and sounds of autumn are mingled with those of heavy equipment and blasting at Trail of Tears State Park, north of Cape Girardeau, where the John L. Wescoat Marina is nearly two-thirds complete, says park superintendent Earl Schuessler; he says the marina should be finished next season, in June or July; rejoicing, however, may be premature; according to Harold Gibbar, co-owner of Gibbar Brothers Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, the firm that was awarded the $625,235 contract to build the marina in August 1971, about 18 to 24 inches of mud have built up in the harbor area just since the last high water.

Fewer Jackson School District pupils will be riding school buses to activities away from school the remainder of the year, fewer lights will be burning in school buildings, and thermostats will be turned back in attempts to conserve energy; Dr. Frank A. Wiley, superintendent of schools, outlined the new policy for the Board of Education last night.