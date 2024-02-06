Out of the past: Nov. 14

More than two dozen states have laws similar to a proposed Cape Girardeau ordinance that would prohibit minors from possessing tobacco products; the ordinance, which is being crafted and advanced by the city's Youth Advisory Council, would both stiffen penalties against tobacco sales to minors and make it illegal for minors to possess tobacco within the city limits.
President Bill Clinton continues to ignore federal campaign finance laws, U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond says; the president is scheduled to attend a fund-raiser in St. Louis on Monday for Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's Senate campaign; Nixon hopes to unseat Bond; the Missouri Republican charges that the fund-raiser violates federal law because participants are asked to contribute more than the $2,000 per person limit; "That is a flat violation of the law, in my view," says Bond.
A Cape Girardeau doctor who pioneered the use of electrocardiographic equipment in Southeast Missouri was cited last night by having the cardiac care unit of Saint Francis Hospital and that of the hospital's future medical center named in his honor; the honor was bestowed upon Dr. Albert M. Estes during the hospital's annual medical staff meeting, presented by the hospital administration.
Cape Girardeau County and the City of Cape Girardeau are the owners of new paddy wagons -- the first ever owned by the law enforcement agencies; the paddy wagons -- the chief function of which is to haul prisoners -- are a gift of the Dodge Truck Division of Chrysler Corp. and Harris Truck Co.; the wagons are vans with about $700 additional equipment to make the rear part secure for the carrying of prisoners.
A movement which may finally open up a way to end park name confusion was started yesterday by the City Park Committee, when it offered the public an opportunity to submit suitable names for Fairground Park and the unnamed new city park on Highway 61; for 10 years, the new park, where the District Fair is held annually, has remained without a name; Fairground Park on Broadway, which was home to the fair for years, but no longer serves such a purpose, has often been confused with the other.
State College launches its 1947 Homecoming, bringing hundreds of alumni, former students and friends of the college back to Cape Girardeau; an open house is held at the Student Center in the afternoon, and tonight the Black Mask Dramatic Club will present two one-act George Bernard Shaw plays: "Androcles and the Lion" and "Dark Lady of the Sonnets."
Cape Girardeau Township will get between $2,000 and $8,000 for the upkeep of the 20 miles of state road in this township through the adoption by voters of the Third Amendment, according to Dennis Scivally, township highway engineer; the amendment provides that the road system of the state be maintained from the motor vehicle license fees after the principal and interest on the road bonds is paid; the nine miles of Kingshighway and approximately 10 miles of the Dutchtown road, which have been designated state routes, will receive this aid.
The 38-caliber Savage automatic revolver used by Willie Willeford to shoot to death Chief of Police Jeff Hutson on Oct. 7 was returned to Grace Willeford, the bandit's widow, Monday by Coroner G.B. Schulz on order of Prosecuting Attorney Frank Hines; Grace Willeford testified the gun was her personal property, and that she had loaned it to her husband.
-- Sharon K. Sanders