Out of the past: Nov. 14

1997

More than two dozen states have laws similar to a proposed Cape Girardeau ordinance that would prohibit minors from possessing tobacco products; the ordinance, which is being crafted and advanced by the city's Youth Advisory Council, would both stiffen penalties against tobacco sales to minors and make it illegal for minors to possess tobacco within the city limits.

President Bill Clinton continues to ignore federal campaign finance laws, U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond says; the president is scheduled to attend a fund-raiser in St. Louis on Monday for Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's Senate campaign; Nixon hopes to unseat Bond; the Missouri Republican charges that the fund-raiser violates federal law because participants are asked to contribute more than the $2,000 per person limit; "That is a flat violation of the law, in my view," says Bond.

1972

A Cape Girardeau doctor who pioneered the use of electrocardiographic equipment in Southeast Missouri was cited last night by having the cardiac care unit of Saint Francis Hospital and that of the hospital's future medical center named in his honor; the honor was bestowed upon Dr. Albert M. Estes during the hospital's annual medical staff meeting, presented by the hospital administration.

Cape Girardeau County and the City of Cape Girardeau are the owners of new paddy wagons -- the first ever owned by the law enforcement agencies; the paddy wagons -- the chief function of which is to haul prisoners -- are a gift of the Dodge Truck Division of Chrysler Corp. and Harris Truck Co.; the wagons are vans with about $700 additional equipment to make the rear part secure for the carrying of prisoners.