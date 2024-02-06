Out of the past: Nov. 14

You have to feed the meter to park in visitor parking spaces behind Academic Hall; Southeast Missouri State University has installed six digital parking meters in visitor parking spaces behind Academic, the first meters installed in Cape Girardeau in more than a decade.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Sixteen people, including a Lilbourn, Missouri, alderman, have been arrested in a massive drug crackdown, and authorities expect to arrest 17 more soon; a yearlong investigation by the SEMO Drug Task Force and New Madrid County Sheriff's Department led to yesterday's arrests in New Madrid County.
The Lutheran Women's Missionary League of the Missouri District recently presented a gift of $10,000 to the Lutheran Campus Center at State College; a new center is being constructed at the corner of Pacific Street and College Hill, and the money will be applied toward the building costs.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Cape Girardeau Central High School Friday night won its third straight SEMO North football championship in a 10-6 showdown that wasn't decided until the final play of the game; both the champions and Perryville went into the gridiron battle with perfect 5-0 conference marks and possible playoff berths.
Revised figures and plans for the proposed community center and swimming pool, bringing the cost down from $412,840 to $276,600, were studied at a meeting of the Community Development Committee Wednesday; the new plans, drawn by architect Ernest T. Friton, call for a single-story community building with basement, built around the idea of a 50-by-90-foot dance floor with an orchestra stage, and a pool, with filtration system, and dressing rooms.
Office of Price Administration rent officials registered 677 rental units owned by approximately 232 Cape Girardeau landlords yesterday, bringing the two-day total of rooms and apartments certified to 1,064, and the number of owners to about 448; at Jackson, where registration was completed yesterday, 131 units were registered, making the two-day total number there 216 and bringing the figure for the county to 1,280 apartments or rooms.
Two flying boats -- the Isle de Luzon and the DeSota -- tie up in Cape Girardeau on their way to New Orleans, where they will stay for the winter; the boats are tied up at the wharf on Water Street and will remain here until Wednesday; the boats belong to Triangle Airways Corp. of Chicago and are making their way to New Orleans as a "feeler" for plans to set up a flying boat route between St. Louis and New Orleans; Cape Girardeau will be one of the ports of embarkation.
School superintendent J.N. Crocker announces that the plans agreed upon several months ago to dedicate the new May Greene School building will be carried out Friday morning; former and present pupils of the school will take the leading parts in the dedication, and the public is invited to attend.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
