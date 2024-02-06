Out of the past: Nov. 14

1996

You have to feed the meter to park in visitor parking spaces behind Academic Hall; Southeast Missouri State University has installed six digital parking meters in visitor parking spaces behind Academic, the first meters installed in Cape Girardeau in more than a decade.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Sixteen people, including a Lilbourn, Missouri, alderman, have been arrested in a massive drug crackdown, and authorities expect to arrest 17 more soon; a yearlong investigation by the SEMO Drug Task Force and New Madrid County Sheriff's Department led to yesterday's arrests in New Madrid County.

1971

The Lutheran Women's Missionary League of the Missouri District recently presented a gift of $10,000 to the Lutheran Campus Center at State College; a new center is being constructed at the corner of Pacific Street and College Hill, and the money will be applied toward the building costs.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Cape Girardeau Central High School Friday night won its third straight SEMO North football championship in a 10-6 showdown that wasn't decided until the final play of the game; both the champions and Perryville went into the gridiron battle with perfect 5-0 conference marks and possible playoff berths.