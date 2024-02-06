Out of the past: Nov. 14

1994

Twelve tenants at 137 S. Spanish St. escaped injury yesterday morning when a fire gutted their six-unit apartment building; firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours battling the blaze.

ORAN, Mo. -- Walt Madigan, a former member of the Oran Board of Aldermen, is seeking a state audit to find $11,893 reported missing in the most recent city audit; the audit for the fiscal year ending March 31 shows a cash shortage.

1969

The thermometer plunges to its lowest mark of the season early in the morning following rain and snow showers in the Cape Girardeau area overnight; between 6 and 7 a.m., the temperature drops to the low of 23 degrees at the municipal airport.

The State Highway Commission has approved a Route K corridor in Cape Girardeau along William, Frederick and Morgan Oak streets, leaving any decision for a one-way system on Frederick and Sprigg streets up to the city; under the state's plan, Route K would be extended from William and Kingshighway eastward along William to Frederick, southward to Morgan Oak and then eastward again to Lorimier Street.