RecordsNovember 14, 2019

Out of the past: Nov. 14

Twelve tenants at 137 S. Spanish St. escaped injury yesterday morning when a fire gutted their six-unit apartment building; firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours battling the blaze. ORAN, Mo. -- Walt Madigan, a former member of the Oran Board of Aldermen, is seeking a state audit to find $11,893 reported missing in the most recent city audit; the audit for the fiscal year ending March 31 shows a cash shortage...

1994

Twelve tenants at 137 S. Spanish St. escaped injury yesterday morning when a fire gutted their six-unit apartment building; firefighters were on the scene for more than three hours battling the blaze.

ORAN, Mo. -- Walt Madigan, a former member of the Oran Board of Aldermen, is seeking a state audit to find $11,893 reported missing in the most recent city audit; the audit for the fiscal year ending March 31 shows a cash shortage.

1969

The thermometer plunges to its lowest mark of the season early in the morning following rain and snow showers in the Cape Girardeau area overnight; between 6 and 7 a.m., the temperature drops to the low of 23 degrees at the municipal airport.

The State Highway Commission has approved a Route K corridor in Cape Girardeau along William, Frederick and Morgan Oak streets, leaving any decision for a one-way system on Frederick and Sprigg streets up to the city; under the state's plan, Route K would be extended from William and Kingshighway eastward along William to Frederick, southward to Morgan Oak and then eastward again to Lorimier Street.

1944

Lt. John H. Harp, 23, a co-pilot in the Army Air Forces, was killed in an airplane crash Nov. 9 in Dakar, Africa; Harp, who left the United States only about two weeks ago, was supposedly on a flight to a new assignment; he was born in Charleston, Missouri, and moved with his family to Blytheville, Arkansas; he attended the University of Arkansas and State College in Cape Girardeau.

The "Zephyr," a new towboat purchased by the J.D. Streett Towing Co. of St. Louis, stopped here last night on its first cruise up the Mississippi River to its new home port; Capt. Raymond Hall of Cape Girardeau is master of the 500-horsepower boat.

1919

Cape Girardeau teachers are the first in the state to become members of the central organization under the new constitution adopted at the recent state convention held in St. Louis; the new constitution calls for local units of not less than 25 members; Cape Girardeau's public school unit has 53 members; members of the Teachers College faculty will organize this afternoon.

Henry J. Miller, representing a concern that furnishes timber especially for the building of boats and barges, spent Thursday in Cape Girardeau conferring with P.H. Deimund, the sand dealer, who is planning the construction of several barges for his business.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

